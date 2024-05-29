News Melinda Gates donates a billion dollars toward women’s rights

J

jeffk

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
May 21, 2007
Messages
4,447
Reaction score
415
Sweater of AV said:

*Bill Gates donates a billion dollars toward women’s rights​


Corrected.
Click to expand...
That's her ex. Not sure if he has any say in this. Not gonna google the details of their divorce but Melinda probably has lots of money.
 
jeffk said:
Sounds like a good cause to give a billion.

But my first reaction with a quick Look of the photo I thought she was Jeff Spicoli. She is a much better person than me or me if I had extra billion s.

www.bbc.com

Melinda French Gates invests $1bn in women's rights

Billionaire philanthropist Melinda French Gates is committing $1 billion (£782.4m) to women’s causes
www.bbc.com www.bbc.com

Click to expand...
That's a nice billion dollar tax write off
 
As a trans-woman I support this and expect to receive a check
 
I would point out that the democratic party did not bother to enshrine woman's abortion rights in law even in situations were it had the political power to do so such as Obama's first term, seems like they viewed it as something to blackmail progressive voters with, that you had to keep them in power with the ability to elect justices to avoid Rowe vs Wade being overturned.

None of this money should do to Dems who do not commit to enshrining this right in law.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes_Two_To_Tango
News Lee Sun-kyun: Parasite actor, 48, found dead in apparent suicide
3 4 5
Replies
94
Views
4K
IDL
IDL
Scerpi
Social Soros funded Activist Non-Profit "Tides Foundation" being sued by BLM (GNF) for not paying out money... $33 Million
Replies
13
Views
375
nhbbear
nhbbear

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,122
Messages
55,606,370
Members
174,850
Latest member
peyman

Share this page

Back
Top