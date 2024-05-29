I would point out that the democratic party did not bother to enshrine woman's abortion rights in law even in situations were it had the political power to do so such as Obama's first term, seems like they viewed it as something to blackmail progressive voters with, that you had to keep them in power with the ability to elect justices to avoid Rowe vs Wade being overturned.



None of this money should do to Dems who do not commit to enshrining this right in law.