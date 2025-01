$TRUMP Meme Coin Plunges As $MELANIA Coin Debuts Via The Incoming First Lady's X Account In direct opposition to the suave launch of the $TRUMP meme coin, the $MELANIA coin's debut appears to be a haphazard effort.

When does Ivanka and Cokehead Jr announce their coin.I am embarrassed to be an American. The next 4 years of Fat Trump grifting his ass off are going to be sad to watch