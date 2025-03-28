Movies Mel Gibson acting performance in Braveheart

Rate his performance.

  • 10 - One of the best of all-time.

    Votes: 2 40.0%

  • 9

    Votes: 1 20.0%

  • 8

    Votes: 1 20.0%

  • 7

    Votes: 1 20.0%

  • 6

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 5 - Mediocre

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 4

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 3

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 2

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 1

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 0 - Abysmal

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    5
A performance where the film won best picture.

Deservedly so.

This film really gave me a different perspective how films are made and the scope, the endless possibilities.

Most realistic and brutal battle scenes I've seen at that time. (honorable mention to Glory and The Last of the Mohicans)

Mel performance is memorable for sure, it was an ensemble piece. So you are only stronger than your weakest link kind of thing.

Therefore I'd give Mel performance about a 9. There was no weak links.



 
I can't imagine it being much better. So what the hell. It's a 10.
 
