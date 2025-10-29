Matt "I would look like a naked mole rat without a beard" Walsh who knows little about history but has strong opinions about it claimed that Christianity built the US.Mehdi Hasan notes that up to 1 in 3 slaves were black Muslims, who built the much of the country.Mattie gets up in his feelings, rebuts nothing. As Bennie Hill Shapiro would say, facts don't care about feelings.Mehdi notes that Muslims fought in several major US wars, including on the Union side. The Golden Age of Islam which helped fuel the renaissance/enlightenment in Europe which helped produce the US founding fathers. The planning of the moon landings was a Muslim American scientist and immigrant, as was the engineering in skyscrapers, brain tumor treatments and this year a Palestinian American immigrant won the Nobel Prize for chemistry, etc.Never ceases being amusing when rightwing influencers go up against people who are actually smart and educated and have done something with their lives. This was a worse beatdown than Ryan Grim gave him. Three minutes of sheer brutality.TL;DW, TL;DRMehdi is on the left