Matt "I would look like a naked mole rat without a beard" Walsh who knows little about history but has strong opinions about it claimed that Christianity built the US.

Mehdi Hasan notes that up to 1 in 3 slaves were black Muslims, who built the much of the country.

Mattie gets up in his feelings, rebuts nothing. As Bennie Hill Shapiro would say, facts don't care about feelings.

Mehdi notes that Muslims fought in several major US wars, including on the Union side. The Golden Age of Islam which helped fuel the renaissance/enlightenment in Europe which helped produce the US founding fathers. The planning of the moon landings was a Muslim American scientist and immigrant, as was the engineering in skyscrapers, brain tumor treatments and this year a Palestinian American immigrant won the Nobel Prize for chemistry, etc.

Never ceases being amusing when rightwing influencers go up against people who are actually smart and educated and have done something with their lives. This was a worse beatdown than Ryan Grim gave him. Three minutes of sheer brutality.

Mehdi is on the left

Yeah Walsh really should shit the f*ck up after that level of dog-walking.

There aren't many people who could take on Medhi when it comes to discourse. Not only will he make you look like ab idiot he'll educate your audience. I didn't even know about how many Muslim slaves there were, and those notable Muslims he mentioned.
 
Want to know how really misinformed American's are about Muslims here. I am from NY and was in 12th grade during 9/11. A week or so after the attacks my Sikh friend Amandeep and I were jumped by other students after school one day. Thankfully neither of us got hurt that bad but it was disgusting. Telling him to go back to whatever shithole Muslim country his family came from. Also called him a Sand N and other slurs. Funny because his family is from India. Ended up finding out that these types of incidents were common after 9/11 for a decent amount of time.

By the way. I love that gif. Mirko Cro Cop had the best high kick ever!
 
Sinister said:
Yeah Walsh really should shit the f*ck up after that level of dog-walking.

There aren't many people who could take on Medhi when it comes to discourse. Not only will he make you look like ab idiot he'll educate your audience. I didn't even know about how many Muslim slaves there were, and those notable Muslims he mentioned.
I was unaware too. I knew that the ME contributed heavily to language (the "al" prefix in a lot of words is apparently from Arabic) and mathematics but not specifically Muslims here. There's a longer video where Mehdi addresses homophobic he made 20 years ago and actually ethers Mattie even further. I haven't seen the whole thing but I saw those clips on Secular Talk.

Satanical Eve said:
Want to know how really misinformed American's are about Muslims here. I am from NY and was in 12th grade during 9/11. A week or so after the attacks my Sikh friend Amandeep and I were jumped by other students after school one day. Thankfully neither of us got hurt that bad but it was disgusting. Telling him to go back to whatever shithole Muslim country his family came from. Also called him a Sand N and other slurs. Funny because his family is from India. Ended up finding out that these types of incidents were common after 9/11 for a decent amount of time.

By the way. I love that gif. Mirko Cro Cop had the best high kick ever!

By the way. I love that gif. Mirko Cro Cop had the best high kick ever!
That's so fucked up and unfortunately not surprising. I remember a comedian making joking that 9/11 took the heat off black people for awhile if I recall correctly. I don't remember who.

At an old job we had a trucker come through who was from the Middle East. One of my coworkers asked where he was from and he said, "what the president calls 'the axis of evil'" which cracked us up.

Cro Cop bless. He sometimes kicked so high it almost went over the person's head lol.
 
They need to debate one on one. I dont like these rebuttals where the other guy isn't even in the room to reply.
 
F1980 said:
They need to debate one on one. I dont like these rebuttals where the other guy isn't even in the room to reply.
Mehdi would disembowel him as he did here. Walsh is a dullard of catastrophic proportions. Mehdi is an actual journalist who... reads things. Rightwing hacks never fair well against real motherfuckers. The only way they ever seem remotely convincing is if they have a strong grasp of rhetorical tricks and utilize those against people who aren't extremely well studied - or against people who are but aren't skilled in deftly sidestepping and cutting through those tricks - to appear more knowledgeable than they are to an audience who doesn't know better.

Walsh isn't skilled or knowledgeable. Real journos generally only engage in this stuff to show the person's audience how actually stupid/grifting they are.

Krystal Ball recently debated Tomi Lahren. It was sanctioned murder.
 
