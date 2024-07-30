News Mehdi Baydulaev vs. Magomed Bibulatov set for ACA 180 on October 4

I've always liked Bibulatov but it feels like Mehdi is an unstoppable force on an inevitable run to the title at the moment so I have to go with him. I think only Kerimov can provide him with a stiff test at the moment.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
I've always liked Bibulatov but it feels like Mehdi is an unstoppable force on an inevitable run to the title at the moment so I have to go with him. I think only Kerimov can provide him with a stiff test at the moment.
Click to expand...
I think on paper, stylistically speaking this could be a tough fight for Baydulaev but they're passing ships right now so I agree with you. Bibulatov is older and on the downswing where Baydulaev is the opposite.
 
Ashamed to say I hadn't heard of Baydulaev. God I'm a casual.

Crazy that he's fought his entire career in ACA affiliated promotions.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

STAY GOLD
PBP ACA 172: Esengulov vs. Vagaev on March 9 (aca-mma.com)
Replies
11
Views
830
Kryptt
Kryptt
STAY GOLD
PBP ACA 170: Goncharov vs. Vyazigin 2 on February 9 (aca-mma.com)
2
Replies
31
Views
2K
Kryptt
Kryptt
STAY GOLD
PBP ACA 173: Frolov vs. Yankovsky on March 29 (aca-mma.com)
Replies
8
Views
1K
Hellowhosthat
Hellowhosthat

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,031
Messages
55,948,907
Members
175,004
Latest member
babito

Share this page

Back
Top