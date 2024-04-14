[The main video they are discussing seems to have been taken down. If anyone can find it please post.]Meghan Markle's [half-]brother has been blasted for running a vile new campaign of abuse against her on his YouTube channel.The Duchess of Sussex has been targeted by Thomas Markle Jr with insults and bizarre conspiracy theories. Politicians and royal expert Jennie Bond have led calls for the web giant to take responsibility.Worse still, Thomas Markle Jr is profiting from the YouTube clips - as followers send him cash tips for the vile slurs about Prince Harry’s wife. Meghan and her [half-]brother have been embroiled in a family feud and reportedly not spoken in more than a decade. Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bondled criticism [sic] of the web rants, which she called 'grotesque'.She added: 'To have your own flesh and blood lead the assault must feel like the ultimate betrayal for Meghan.' As well as electronic payments from viewers, it is believed Thomas Jr will pocket advertising revenue from YouTube. Yesterday we reported the content to the US owned social media giant, which has strict policies designed to stop offensive speech.Thomas Jr, 57, plays up to his viewers by spreading a number of bizarre conspiracy theories about her, Prince Harry, 39, and their two children Archie, four, and Lilibet, two. We raised the content with former tech minister Damian Collins,who accused online platforms of 'profiting from misery'.He said: 'The major social media companies must do more to combat harmful content on their platforms, including campaigns of harassment and intimidation. They have created systems that have not only allowed conspiracy theories to thrive, but are actively promoted by the recommendation systems designed by these big tech companies.'In one disturbing video, posted on his channel just days ago, Markle Jnr posed as his sister by donning a long dark coloured wig and putting what appeared to be a cushion under his t-shirt, while holding a tiara. While imitating the sound of air being unleashed, he put on a mock female voice and introduced himself as 'Me-gain', a cruel nickname which has been used for the Duchess of Sussex. [A reference to Rogaine and her balding]In other videos, which have been viewed thousands of times, Thomas Jnr has repeated baseless online slurs about Meg’s mum Doria Ragland. And he ridiculed Meghan’s new lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard, calling it 'American River Whore Orchard'. Just last month, Meghan gave a passionate speech at the SXSW festival in Texas when she warned social media can cause serious mental health issues.“My name’s Me-again Swamp-donkey Crotch,” Thomas declares during the bizarre impersonation. “I was just showing off the new bump I bought used on eBay out of Montecito.”Thomas Jnr’s videos, which include him calling Meghan 'a narcissist' and suffering from mental illness, are the latest chapter in a long-running feud between her and her family, including him, their [(half-)]sister Samantha, 59, and their father Thomas Markle Snr, 79.According to The Mirror, Thomas plans to bring out his a range of merchandise, including lines of glasses, mugs and T-shirts.Thomas, who works as a window fitter and lives in Grants Pass, Oregon is one of Meghan’s two half-siblings.The Duchess’s other half-sibling is Samantha Markle, 59, who has also cashed in on her connection to the royal.Samantha, who is similarly estranged from Meghan, has brutally described the former 'Suits' star as having 'narcissistic personality disorder.'Last month Samantha lost a defamation suit she brought against her estranged [half-]sister, with a judge saying Samantha had 'failed to identify any statements that could support a claim for defamation or defamation-by-implication' made by Meghan.Ahead of the Duke and Duchess's wedding at Windsor Castle in May 2018, Thomas sent Harry a letter telling him it was not 'too late' to back out of marrying her - describing his sister as 'obviously not the right woman for you'.Thomas slammed the American actress, insisting she was a 'jaded, shallow, conceited woman that will make a joke of you and the royal family heritage'.He wrote telling Harry: "As more time passes to your royal wedding, it became very clear that this is the biggest mistake in royal wedding history. Meghan Markle is obviously not the right woman for you. I'm confused why you don't see the real Meghan that the whole world now sees."He also took part in 2021 in a Big Brother VIP Australia series in which he told fellow contestants about warning Harry his 'very shallow' sister would 'ruin' his life and [that she] had abandoned her 'own flesh and blood'.Kate has been impersonated by a double and Meghan faked her pregnancies:General mockery: