oldshadow said: You are going to bet your life on gas or a tazer which fail to stop people all the time.



You are only going to get one chance to stop him and save your life. Click to expand...

I would try it first, for sure. The cop does nothing until the guy is on her and has her on the ground. She has at least 5 seconds where he is within range.Personally, I would have pulled tazer AND gun, fired taser at him as soon as he was withing range, and in the unlikely case that the taser did not stop him, I would have shot him with the gun.I am not saying the cop is wrong for shooting him when he gets to her, I would just have tried to stop him before he even got that close. Hell, if I did not have a taser or gas, I would have shot him before he got to me.