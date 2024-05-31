Crime Megathread for attacks on police: what did the criminals do wrong today? Lots, is the answer.

This will be a thread where we can discuss suspects attacking police and whether it has become more common or excused.

I will try to post one per day, but I want to let some discussion unfold before spamming them-there is a lot of them.

I will start with a recent one where a chicago shit stain opened fired on police and was then ventilated appropriately. Yet, still, people are painting him as the victim. Poor fella.

dexter reed (rest in power) emptied a magazine on officers that stopped him. The officers returned fire with close to 100 shots

 
It’s hammer time. Female officer is attacked by suspect with a hammer and doesn’t shoot him?

 
Bet is a certain mod will combine this thread to try and kill it.

And will not enforce off subject post to ket it get spamed and "oh yea look at this" spam.
 
nhbbear said:
This will be a thread where we can discuss suspects attacking police and whether it has become more common or excused.

I will try to post one per day, but I want to let some discussion unfold before spamming them-there is a lot of them.

I will start with a recent one where a chicago shit stain opened fired on police and was then ventilated appropriately. Yet, still, people are painting him as the victim. Poor fella.

dexter reed (rest in power) emptied a magazine on officers that stopped him. The officers returned fire with close to 100 shots

Some people deserve what they get. But we need to be objective here, especially you guys who think stand your ground is a good idea - What would you do if a group of people in civilian clothes run up on you, weapons drawn and aiming at you, and start screaming contradicting orders?

Also - "The officers fired about 83 times in roughly 27 seconds, and Reed then “exited the vehicle, unarmed, with hands empty and raised. Four of the officers then fired additional bullets at him, including as he lay face down and motionless on the street"


Also : Would you feel different if he was a white man who shot at black people in civilian clothes who ran up on him with guns drawn?
 
nhbbear said:
It’s hammer time. Female officer is attacked by suspect with a hammer and doesn’t shoot him?

I don't get why the cops did not use their tazers and/or mace. That guy is clearly out of his mind, but he should have been pretty damn easy to stop.
 
Oddmonster said:
Some people deserve what they get. But we need to be objective here, especially you guys who think stand your ground is a good idea - What would you do if a group of people in civilian clothes run up on you, weapons drawn and aiming at you, and start screaming contradicting orders?

Also - "The officers fired about 83 times in roughly 27 seconds, and Reed then “exited the vehicle, unarmed, with hands empty and raised. Four of the officers then fired additional bullets at him, including as he lay face down and motionless on the street"


Also : Would you feel different if he was a white man who shot at black people in civilian clothes who ran up on him with guns drawn?
They ID themselves as cop. I can't see the front good but they tend pull their badges out on a chain when they make a stop like this.
 
Oddmonster said:
I don't get why the cops did not use their tazers and/or mace. That guy is clearly out of his mind, but he should have been pretty damn easy to stop.
Easy to stop, did you watch it.

You are going to bet your life on a tazer of gas when a person is over you with a deadly weapon trying to beat your brains out?
 
oldshadow said:
They ID themselves as cop. I can't see the front good but they tend pull their badges out on a chain when they make a stop like this.
We would need the full footage to even start to see who is in the wrong here - I see no one present badges, I hear no one identify themselves as police, if I missed it, could you give me a time code?

And you have to understand, I am not trying to defend him, or accuse the police, but the footage shown here does not look good for the police at all. Especially to pro gun and stand your ground people.

Edit : I rewatched it - and maybe you guys can help me here. Is it legal for the police to try to enter his vehicle based on a seatbealt violation? They are trying to open his door, while aiming at him....I know it differs from state to state, but that does not seem legal at all.
 
oldshadow said:
Easy to stop, did you watch it.

You are going to bet your life on a tazer of gas when a person is over you with a deadly weapon trying to beat your brains out?
...I would have used a taser or gas as soon as he started running towards me and got within range. Not doing that is weird to me, and shows a lack of training and preparedness from the officer.
 
Oddmonster said:
We would need the full footage to even start to see who is in the wrong here - I see no one present badges, I hear no one identify themselves as police, if I missed it, could you give me a time code?

And you have to understand, I am not trying to defend him, or accuse the police, but the footage shown here does not look good for the police at all. Especially to pro gun and stand your ground people.
You are correct I would like to see more.
 
Oddmonster said:
...I would have used a taser or gas as soon as he started running towards me and got within range. Not doing that is weird to me, and shows a lack of training and preparedness from the officer.
You are going to bet your life on gas or a tazer which fail to stop people all the time.

You are only going to get one chance to stop him and save your life.
 
oldshadow said:
You are going to bet your life on gas or a tazer which fail to stop people all the time.

You are only going to get one chance to stop him and save your life.
I would try it first, for sure. The cop does nothing until the guy is on her and has her on the ground. She has at least 5 seconds where he is within range.

Personally, I would have pulled tazer AND gun, fired taser at him as soon as he was withing range, and in the unlikely case that the taser did not stop him, I would have shot him with the gun.

I am not saying the cop is wrong for shooting him when he gets to her, I would just have tried to stop him before he even got that close. Hell, if I did not have a taser or gas, I would have shot him before he got to me.
 
This is a weird response to the "what cops did wrong" thread considering that all of these scumbags get harshly dealt with, while the majority of the cops featured in the other thread face zero accountability for incompetence and/or malicious behavior.

But hey, whatever makes you feel better.
 
TS, your obsession with police violence is extremely disturbing behavior. So disturbing in fact, that it rises to the level of RAS to detain you......it might even justify shooting at you.

inb4 merge
 
