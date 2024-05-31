nhbbear
Duty Belt
This will be a thread where we can discuss suspects attacking police and whether it has become more common or excused.
I will try to post one per day, but I want to let some discussion unfold before spamming them-there is a lot of them.
I will start with a recent one where a chicago shit stain opened fired on police and was then ventilated appropriately. Yet, still, people are painting him as the victim. Poor fella.
dexter reed (rest in power) emptied a magazine on officers that stopped him. The officers returned fire with close to 100 shots
