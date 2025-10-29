[Mega thread] Recent Cringiest Things in the UFC

Dagestanaev
Ultimate Fighting Cringe post 2023.
Don't come up with old stuff.
New stuff only .
I will start :
1. Chocolate Peppa Pig
Background story
Chocolate Peppa pig:
2. Neanderthal whisky:
3. you fucking porn cartoon addiction =))
4. Raving DDP
Bonus non UFC:
Everything that has to do with MMA Romanian RXF promotion. Enjoy your Men vs WMMA:
