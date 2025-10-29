[Mega thread] Recent Cringiest Things in the UFC

Ultimate Fighting Cringe post 2023.
Don't come up with old stuff.

New stuff only .

I will start :

1. Chocolate Peppa Pig

Background story


Chocolate Peppa pig:


2. Neanderthal whisky:




3. you fucking porn cartoon addiction =))




4. Raving DDP




Bonus non UFC:
Everything that has to do with MMA Romanian RXF promotion. Enjoy your Men vs WMMA:







 
IMG_3544.jpeg

Would love this thread if it didn’t involve watching endless social media content and had gifs instead.
 
Only thing I got from this thread is that Chris Barnett is horrible and shouldn’t be in the UFC.
 
