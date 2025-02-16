  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Meet the man who says he's a trophy husband with 3 wives they work while he stays at home

Nick Davis, a self-proclaimed "trophy husband," reveals life with his three wives: April, Jennifer, and Danielle. Despite not working, he describes his role in their polyamorous family as akin to a chessboard''s king, while his wives, who all have full-time jobs, hold the power. Their unique relationship, featured on "Seeking Sister Wife," continues to fascinate and spark discussions about modern relationships.







3 fat bitches is better than no bitches i guess


I knew they'd all be fat when I entered the thread. Knew it.
 
He has nothing on that obese woman who sat on a couch surrounded by her 7 or so Beta boyfriends, all whom, apparently were ok with the others because at least they got to hit it.
 
