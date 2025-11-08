Meet the Gay Furry Socialist Dem Candidate Who Celebrated Charlie Kirk's Murder and Loves 9/11 Samuel Smeltzer, a candidate who identifies as a honey badger and goes by the name “Elyon Badger,” has a history of violent posts.

A candidate for the Democratic nomination in a competitive congressional district celebrated the assassination of Charlie Kirk and said the United States deserved the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack.Samuel Smeltzer, an IT specialist who identifies as a honey badger and goes by the name “Elyon Badger,” has a history of violent posts on BlueSky, a left-leaning competitor to X, the Washington Free Beacon reported. He is running for the House of Representatives in Michigan’s Seventh Congressional District, currently represented by Republican Rep. Tom Barrett, according to the outlet.Smeltzer, who has also praised the assassinations of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk and United HealthCare CEO Brian Thompson, once posted to BlueSky about being banned from X for saying the U.S. deserved the 9/11 attacks carried out by the Islamic group al-Qaeda.“Well that’s gone for good I think,” Smeltzer posted on BlueSky on Oct. 25, 2024, showing a screenshot of the notice he had been banned from X for saying “America deserved 9/11 I agree.”On the day Kirk was assassinated, Smeltzer posted an image of a skeleton wearing a Nazi hat.“I for one, celebrate the death of every Nazi,” he said.Smeltzer also said that Thompson’s killing was helping to “cure my depression.”He also appeared to call for using the guillotine to execute very wealthy people.This is what represents the Democratic Party now. Watch this guy further cementing the fact leftists want to murder their opposition.