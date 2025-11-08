  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Social Meet the Gay Furry Socialist Dem Candidate Who Celebrated Charlie Kirk's Murder and Loves 9/11

www.westernjournal.com

Meet the Gay Furry Socialist Dem Candidate Who Celebrated Charlie Kirk's Murder and Loves 9/11

Samuel Smeltzer, a candidate who identifies as a honey badger and goes by the name “Elyon Badger,” has a history of violent posts.
www.westernjournal.com www.westernjournal.com
A candidate for the Democratic nomination in a competitive congressional district celebrated the assassination of Charlie Kirk and said the United States deserved the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack.

Samuel Smeltzer, an IT specialist who identifies as a honey badger and goes by the name “Elyon Badger,” has a history of violent posts on BlueSky, a left-leaning competitor to X, the Washington Free Beacon reported. He is running for the House of Representatives in Michigan’s Seventh Congressional District, currently represented by Republican Rep. Tom Barrett, according to the outlet.

Smeltzer, who has also praised the assassinations of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk and United HealthCare CEO Brian Thompson, once posted to BlueSky about being banned from X for saying the U.S. deserved the 9/11 attacks carried out by the Islamic group al-Qaeda.

“Well that’s gone for good I think,” Smeltzer posted on BlueSky on Oct. 25, 2024, showing a screenshot of the notice he had been banned from X for saying “America deserved 9/11 I agree.”

On the day Kirk was assassinated, Smeltzer posted an image of a skeleton wearing a Nazi hat.

“I for one, celebrate the death of every Nazi,” he said.

Smeltzer also said that Thompson’s killing was helping to “cure my depression.”

He also appeared to call for using the guillotine to execute very wealthy people.

This is what represents the Democratic Party now. Watch this guy further cementing the fact leftists want to murder their opposition.
 
mainpic.jpg


You think this troll represents anything lol? You guys are so stupid.
 
If this guy represents all dems I guess all nazi republicans are child rapists too?
 
Harris - Smeltzer '28 ;)
 
- Do you know those people are like Batman enemies?
 
Product of the left. These are their thoughts and they are responsible for everything this guy stands for. Don't shy away from it now.
Trump is a product of the people who voted for him. Trump is actively trying to prevent the release of the Epstein files, and is thus an advocate for not bringing child sex predators to justice.

Who did you vote for in the last President election?
 
Trump is a product of the people who voted for him. Trump is actively trying to prevent the release of the Epstein files, and is thus an advocate for not bringing child sex predators to justice.

Who did you vote for in the last President election?
Good lord Trump haunts your nightmares. Can you have any conversation that doesnt start and end with muhhhhh trump hurt my feelings.

Product of the left. Virtually identical. Own it.
 
Good lord Trump haunts your nightmares. Can you have any conversation that doesnt start and end with muhhhhh trump hurt my feelings.

Product of the left. Virtually identical. Own it.
The fact he is protecting child sex predators and you support him should hurt your feelings and invade your nightmares given he’s your guy. Don’t run from it, I would not want to address it either if I were you.

I am mostly just pointing out the stupidity of your initial statement. Trump is more apt to represent you than the person in this thread represents da libs.
 
The fact he is protecting child sex predators and you support him should hurt your feelings and invade your nightmares given he’s your guy. Don’t run from it, I would not want to address it either if I were you.

I am mostly just pointing out the stupidity of your initial statement. Trump is more apt to represent you than the person in this thread represents da libs.
You dont even know my opinion on the epstien files you just assume I dont want everybody in the files dragged by their necks.

Stop being so butthurt and own this guy and everything he stood for. He is a product of the left. Everything about him is due to the society the left actively work to create.
 
You dont even know my opinion on the epstien files you just assume I dont want everybody in the files dragged by their necks.

Stop being so butthurt and own this guy and everything he stood for. He is a product of the left. Everything about him is due to the society the left actively work to create.
So you are not responsible for the president you support regarding the Epstein files, but liberals are responsible for this random furry’s behavior? Is that your position?
 
