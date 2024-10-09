Meet Sid

So, every now and again on here i find myself doing one of these posts, so here we are again, this is dog number 7...yup, not a typo....SEVEN

Sid
1728493673343.png

I now have 3 mini dachshunds and 4 beagles, life is very fun on my house, here are my 2 other sausages

Rolo
1728493735489.png

Truffle
1728493779864.png

Fuck it, here are mum and dad beagle as well

Marlon and Maggie
1728493869335.png

and pup 1 and pup 2(now 2 and a half)

Noodle and Fudge
1728493949424.png

Added names, not like anyones arsed but hey ho
 
Last edited:
