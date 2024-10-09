So, every now and again on here i find myself doing one of these posts, so here we are again, this is dog number 7...yup, not a typo....SEVENSidI now have 3 mini dachshunds and 4 beagles, life is very fun on my house, here are my 2 other sausagesRoloTruffleFuck it, here are mum and dad beagle as wellMarlon and Maggieand pup 1 and pup 2(now 2 and a half)Noodle and FudgeAdded names, not like anyones arsed but hey ho