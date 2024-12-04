fedorthegoat777
Biden and the ACLU are fighting before the Supreme Court for parents to be able to sexually transition minors.
What a pussy.hold on now. so i don't personally get a say in what happens between a family i've never met and their doctor? that doesn't seem fair.
right! i think it's my business more than theirs actually.What a pussy.
Imagine being such a coward that you can't even stand up to protect babies from having their dicks cut off or their vagina sewn up.
It's everyone business when someone rapes and mutilates children. They can't defend themselves.right! i think it's my business more than theirs actually.
omg i heard about that too, the whole raping kids thing. there's so many cases of that, and they keep trying to throw mainstream media off their trail by saying they're a "youth pastor" instead of "trans surgery doctor"It's everyone business when someone rapes and mutilates children. They can't defend themselves.
correct, that is not the caseI was under the impression its NOBODYS business dealing with Minors' sexual organs.
I was also under the impression Minors aren't mature enough to make decisions that can affect their life permanently. Is this not the case?
It willi hope these creeps get shut down and the kids are left alone.
Truly gross and disturbing when it gets to the level of transitioning little kids. This is an area where I split from trans activists and don't believe it should ever happen. Fuck anecdotal evidence to support it too. By and large, this is child mutilation and every effort should be taken to block it.
Little kids? And there is evidence this is happening that you can show me, I presume?Truly gross and disturbing when it gets to the level of transitioning little kids. This is an area where I split from trans activists and don't believe it should ever happen. Fuck anecdotal evidence to support it too. By and large, this is child mutilation and every effort should be taken to block it.