Law Medically transitioning minors

hold on now. so i don't personally get a say in what happens between a family i've never met and their doctor? that doesn't seem fair.
 
hold on now. so i don't personally get a say in what happens between a family i've never met and their doctor? that doesn't seem fair.
What a pussy.

Imagine being such a coward that you can't even stand up to protect babies from having their dicks cut off or their vagina sewn up.
 
It's everyone business when someone rapes and mutilates children. They can't defend themselves.
omg i heard about that too, the whole raping kids thing. there's so many cases of that, and they keep trying to throw mainstream media off their trail by saying they're a "youth pastor" instead of "trans surgery doctor"
 
right! i think it's my business more than theirs actually.
I was under the impression its NOBODYS business dealing with Minors' sexual organs. I was also under the impression Minors aren't mature enough to make decisions that can affect their life permanently. Is this not the case?
 
I was under the impression its NOBODYS business dealing with Minors' sexual organs.
I was also under the impression Minors aren't mature enough to make decisions that can affect their life permanently. Is this not the case?
correct, that is not the case
 
omg i heard about that too, the whole raping kids thing. there's so many cases of that, and they keep trying to throw mainstream media off their trail by saying they're a "youth pastor" instead of "trans surgery doctor"
You have the slightest idea what you're defending here?

lol.. or is this just a "Right"opinion bad, therefore I must brainlessly attack it.

Don't be an idiot... performing these life altering surgeries and medications on minors is a fucking travesty. They have zero idea the actual impact their lives. They're fucking kids dumbass





 
Truly gross and disturbing when it gets to the level of transitioning little kids. This is an area where I split from trans activists and don't believe it should ever happen. Fuck anecdotal evidence to support it too. By and large, this is child mutilation and every effort should be taken to block it.
 
Good news. Transitioning doesn't just mean hormones and surgery. It means social transition as well. The parents and the licensed doctors should have the ultimate decision not the Tucker sucker @CantCucktheTuck and the people who think Jews control the weather.
 
I was told by good sources on the left (Sherdog war room) that medically mutilating kids was not a thing and Biden did not supportit. But apparently it is very much so a thing and is going before the Supreme Court.
 
Truly gross and disturbing when it gets to the level of transitioning little kids. This is an area where I split from trans activists and don't believe it should ever happen. Fuck anecdotal evidence to support it too. By and large, this is child mutilation and every effort should be taken to block it.
This is a decision for physicians and families. Legislators have zero expertise and shouldn’t be anywhere in this decision. Aren’t you supposed to be the Party that represents small government and personal freedom?
 
Getting your news/opinions from Elon Musk retweeting Andy Ngo is like being at the back of a human centipede
 
Truly gross and disturbing when it gets to the level of transitioning little kids. This is an area where I split from trans activists and don't believe it should ever happen. Fuck anecdotal evidence to support it too. By and large, this is child mutilation and every effort should be taken to block it.
Little kids? And there is evidence this is happening that you can show me, I presume?
 
