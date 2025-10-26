You know I didn’t get to see this fight when it happened. I read what everyone was saying and even saw the slow-mo of the eye poke.But when I finally watched it, it was like the most casual eye poke I’ve seen. I was expecting to see Tom in a great amount of pain like Belal was in his first fight with Edwards, from what I was reading here on Sherdog. Also like some have said, the left eye look like it got the worst of it but it was his right eye he was holding?Not a good look for a champion. Especially what people consider to be “The Baddest Man on The Planet”.