GearSolidMetal
Plutonium Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Nov 19, 2011
- Messages
- 61,075
- Reaction score
- 127,905
Hopefully this clears some things up... Namely mindless bullshit from idiots.
Last edited:
Finally a real doctor, not a sherdog doctor.
Hopefully this clears something's up... Namely mindless bullshit from idiots.
In the video the doctor clearly states that the typical response from a cornial abrasion is your eyes rapidly twitching immediately on impact as your body is trying to protect the eye.
This didn't happen with Tom, he was actually able to open his eye fine after the impact, it was only later that he started his oscar winning act.
No no no we should trust a guy who was likely thousands of miles away who watched it on a screen like the rest of us.I trust the doctor who was in there actively attending him, who basically said all looked good it’s up to Tom.
no cliffs gtfo
I dont think he was faking it
The question is could he have continued, like DC, Werdum, and many other fighters (bisping) after an eye pokes
Theres no way both eyes were completely blind since Tom was able to talk to people, respond to handshake requests, and do other things that require visual cues
You don't deserve it but:no cliffs gtfo
But what if in the next few days, we find out Aspinall’s eyes are fine?You don't deserve it but:
Applying pressure to the eyeball can easily damage the eye in ways where vision is significantly affected but the cageside doctor wouldn't see anything wrong on a visual inspection of the eye. Gane applied significant pressure on Aspinall's eyeballs, more than enough to cause such damage. Anyone saying that Tom was faking it should go die in a fire.
Then we should just be happy that Tom didn't get permanently injured by a blatantly intentional foul.But what if in the next few days, we find out Aspinall’s eyes are fine?
I agree with being happy for Tom’s health. But that was pretty run of the mill pawing to keep your balance throwing a kick type situations. Gane most definitely shouldn’t have had his fingers extended. He could have landed a pawing jab instead. I don’t think that was intentional at all.Then we should just be happy that Tom didn't get permanently injured by a blatantly intentional foul.