Media Medical Doctor gives his take on Aspinall's eye injury.

In the video the doctor clearly states that the typical response from a cornial abrasion is your eyes rapidly twitching immediately on impact as your body is trying to protect the eye.

This didn't happen with Tom, he was actually able to open his eye fine after the impact, it was only later that he started his oscar winning act.
 
Hopefully this clears something's up... Namely mindless bullshit from idiots.
My contention was Tom made it worse by constantly touching it.
 
I dont think he was faking it


The question is could he have continued, like DC, Werdum, and many other fighters (bisping) after an eye pokes


Theres no way both eyes were completely blind since Tom was able to talk to people, respond to handshake requests, and do other things that require visual cues
 
You know I didn’t get to see this fight when it happened. I read what everyone was saying and even saw the slow-mo of the eye poke.
But when I finally watched it, it was like the most casual eye poke I’ve seen. I was expecting to see Tom in a great amount of pain like Belal was in his first fight with Edwards, from what I was reading here on Sherdog. Also like some have said, the left eye look like it got the worst of it but it was his right eye he was holding? 🤔 Not a good look for a champion. Especially what people consider to be “The Baddest Man on The Planet”.
 
I trust the doctor who was in there actively attending him, who basically said all looked good it’s up to Tom.
No no no we should trust a guy who was likely thousands of miles away who watched it on a screen like the rest of us.
 
So he should have continued with one eye, against quite possibly the most dangerous kickboxer of the HW division.

Sounds like he made the smartest decision he could, so put the blame on Gane for the result of the fight... Because he supposedly was about to KO Aspinall anyway.
 
no cliffs gtfo
You don't deserve it but:

Applying pressure to the eyeball can easily damage the eye in ways where vision is significantly affected but the cageside doctor wouldn't see anything wrong on a visual inspection of the eye. Gane applied significant pressure on Aspinall's eyeballs, more than enough to cause such damage. Anyone saying that Tom was faking it should go die in a fire.
 
But what if in the next few days, we find out Aspinall’s eyes are fine?
 
Then we should just be happy that Tom didn't get permanently injured by a blatantly intentional foul.
I agree with being happy for Tom’s health. But that was pretty run of the mill pawing to keep your balance throwing a kick type situations. Gane most definitely shouldn’t have had his fingers extended. He could have landed a pawing jab instead. I don’t think that was intentional at all.
 
