Medical cannabis shows potential to fight cancer, largest-ever study finds

The largest ever study investigating medical cannabis as a treatment for cancer, published this week in Frontiers in Oncology, found overwhelming scientific support for cannabis’s potential to treat cancer symptoms and potentially fight the course of the disease itself.

Medical cannabis shows potential to fight cancer, largest-ever study finds

Analysis aims to solidify agreement on cannabis's potential as a cancer treatment, lead author of research says
So do drugs kids


Here is a high kitty

lsa said:
The largest ever study investigating medical cannabis as a treatment for cancer, published this week in Frontiers in Oncology, found overwhelming scientific support for cannabis’s potential to treat cancer symptoms and potentially fight the course of the disease itself.

Medical cannabis shows potential to fight cancer, largest-ever study finds

Analysis aims to solidify agreement on cannabis's potential as a cancer treatment, lead author of research says
So do drugs kids


Here is a high kitty

Looks like you had an organism
 
I had cancer before I became a stoner

Was there anything in the study about regrowing kidneys?

Also, today's strain is Super Boof
 
