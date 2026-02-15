Health Medical anxiety

I had a bloodclot two years ago that left me unable to walk for seven days, kept me out of work for a month and has been an issue since.

Basically, the veins in my left leg were damaged and my fluids have had to find alternate pathways up and down my leg. They're not as good as before though. My leg swells and becomes red after periods standing and the top of my foot and ankle became full of fluid last year, for days. It eventually subsided, but it left a deep brown path on the top of my foot. I also have similar discoloration going up the back of my leg, just above my ankle. It's alarming, but others have had far, far worse. It can also be worse for me if I'm not careful.

I went to the GP for this. They said it's normal.

Ever since I moved into my new home, I've started to have trouble breathing at night. I was worried about Sleep Apnea and Heart Failure.

I went to the GP, who said it was probably allergies. I had an EEG done, who said that my resting heart rate was a bit low, but otherwise fine.

A few weeks back, I had a terrible nights sleep. I woke up at 3am and felt my heart racing, like something had frightened me. The last time it happened was the night after a COVID shot. The next day, my heart was still racing a bit and I felt...emotional...as I went to work, and worked throughout the day. At 18:09, during a job, I felt dizzy, slightly nauseous and like all of my energy had been drained from my body. I had mild pains in my chest too.

I told my supervisor, who told me to return back to the yard and had my allocator take me to the closest walk-in clinic. I was checked and given a letter to take to me to a further away clinic with A&E and other facilities. Missus complained that she'd have to wait for hours, so I opened the letter as she was driving, compared it all to a Google search, saw that no result was out of the ordinary and decided to try and sleep it off.

I saw the GP the next day. Vitals were fine, though she also documented that my resting heart rate was a little low. I balked at any further treatment. I don't want a pacemaker yet. I'm only 39. Plus I don't want the medical at my job to get in the way of my continued employment. I also don't want that sleep mask if I do have Apnea. They make a racket. Maybe I'll just focus more on losing weight?

I still have a few pains in my chest, but they're mild. I've been going to the gym too. I'm mostly still strong, but my chest makes really digging deep feel uneasy. I had a pain in the back of my thigh from driving an HGV and a pain in my calf that was also really mild, but it's gone. I took a Aspirin, then sat with my legs facing upwards against a wall for twenty minutes. I have twitches in both legs now, but I also did exercises, so...

I keep going to doctors and I keep getting the all clear. Truth be told, I really don't want anymore issues with this, but the slightest twitch or pain has me running to Google for a diagnosis. I've also been thinking about my own mortality. If I die, in my sleep please. I'm a coward, I don't want to see it coming. I just wish that I had lived better. I wish that I saw Japan and the rest of the world, loved and laughed more.

So my question is this. Does anyone on here have issues that have left them feeling anxious about their health? I am wondering how you cope with it.
 
Damn Sherbro

1f641.png
 
I had this too for a year. Heart hyperchondria. Caused also by google. Resolution see the cardiologist and don't ask google. Cause google gives you answers based of a few words you type in. My heart is fine. However that doesn't mean that I was healthy each time. I did have some terrible anxiety. Now I realise I smoked so much, vape plus cigaretes plus low sleep and multiple coffees. Just a nicotine overdose gives anxiety. I smoke really moderate now and 2026 I'll stop for good, I'm also 38. Didn't smoke till I was 30. My health markers are pretty good. I had bad anxiety cause a friend died from heart age 42. Than also heard about 3 more cases of 40-50 year olds dying from it. If you google too much it's a rabbit hole. I literaly googled more to calm down. It is just a bot ai - impending doom. I interpreted that as oh it's real I got that. It's literaly just feeling nervous mistaken for that. One random thing is also boughy extra large special sneakers and diabetic socks. I don't got any diabetes or fluid in my legs I just got big feet. Normal socks used to cut of my circulation so much it made me feel really unwell. One day my leg was numb. Never hapens again. Before all of this I always just thought of myself as super duper healthy and never worried. It's basically a train of thought.

In your case something is definitely wrong. Do you work very long ? New home, payments and than you see it as work first health second.

I never had chest pain. Just pondering if it was something, anything. From back pain, arm tingle, upper stomach. Just don't google random wide symptoms


But you defintely have some lifestyle factors. Chest pains is a symptom. I did have shorthess of breath before. Like being sick, too much coffeine ect. But barely ever and not choking.

Honeslty the things you had sound like you need to find a way to live a healthy lifestyle. Sure gotta make money.

Sleep ? Weight ? Diet ? Excercise ?

I mean we all have stress. But there is also a thing of too much stress.

I'm wishing you all the best and place don't trade money for your own life.

To be very honest I even had such a panic it lasted like a month and I was convincing myself if I don't relax I'll drop dead lol. The mind is a powerful tool.

Finaly having seen the cardiologist recently and getting detailed results. The fear is out my mind. I didn't have any health fears other than that.

Take care of yourself.
 
Check your blood pressure and heart by a cardiologist. All that can also be reversed. Don't panic over it. Also if you get excited it can impact the results a bit. Get blood work tests done.

What is your resting heart rate ?

Maybe you're overworked. Less time for sleep, relaxation, excercise. Diet matters too.
 
As for hyoerchondria yeah you can feel symptoms that aren't real. Confuse them. Hyperviligance and mistake a bunch of sensations for something real. Or even focus so much in something you start feeling it. You can also do the opposite and relax your mind and heal.

But the chest pains do sound like a real ass symptom. Are you sure it's pains ?

I was so into my mind I thought I had to die any moment soon. Turns out it was just anxiety. Sure stress or whatever adds up. Our mind protects us, scouts for threats. But it can be unproductive. Like if you wonder about a thing go to a specialist and pay for all the tests. Than you know.

Google is NOT a doctor.

Google CAN make things worse.

I literaly waited 2 years to get root surgey cause I googled there is a 1 in 1000 chance my sinus breaks from the procedure lol. Still didn't get it. Tomorrow walking to the dentist. I'm out of time so don't got the option to wait more. Google is not always your friend. Our minds are wired more oldschool than 20century technology and information overload. Without context ai answers.
 
Sleep apnea - yea , I have it ( fat cunt ) . Yea, the machines aren't silent but if you get a decent seal on the face ( nose in my case ) they are virtually silent. If you do have sleep apnea , you need to get it treated as the effects can fuck you right up. My missus would often wake me up due to me snoring but that's no longer an issue and she would wake me up if the machine was making too much noise - she doesn't !
 
And also fix the reason we have it in the first place. Root attack. Fix for the sympotms yes. But also work at the root. In your case weight. I would say getting fitter, dropping smoking ect. It doesn't have to be just numbers of the scale. You can be healthy and have a higher number.
 
I've dealt with health anxiety. It can definitely be a burden. The main thing that helps is passage of time; your brain slowly realizes you're not in imminent danger. That said; anything you can do to focus your energy towards something positive. Reading, exercise, hanging out with friends, meditation, traveling, etc.

Also general stress management is important...sleep, nutrition, exercise, social life, etc.


Also, have you considered CBT?
 
I tend to sleep fine on my side but I do struggle to breathe a bit on my back, and I've woken myself up snoring when only on one pillow. It's unsettling.

My Dad used to have one and I could hear it thought the door, same with my downstairs neighbour. It sounded like a right operation, repeated suctioning, like a high-pitched Darth Vader. Maybe they're better nowadays...

I'm prone to bouts of sadness, especially when working, as I have to, after doing the physical stuff, stand around for many minutes doing nothing but checking gauges and looking for leaks. I'm tempted to take a couple of weeks off, though I told myself that I don't want to waste time off lounging around the flat.

Aside from that, I do sleep and I am on my feet a lot of the time. I exercise too, not enough throughout the week but when I go, I give it my all.

I did CBT about fifteen years ago. It was helpful but nothing groundbreaking.

You've posted a lot in here. I appreciate that.

I'm trying to drop weight, but it's a long term process. I'm also trying not to overdo it at the gym. I'm old. Overdoing it isn't about going "Oh shit, I'm going to be exhausted and dizzy for the rest of the day" anymore, like it used to be a few years ago.

I had an odd little thing about forty minutes ago, where something close to center right of my chest started twitching so hard that I saw it through my skin. It only lasted for a few minutes, but it concerned me. Tempted to go see the GP again tomorrow. Only thing is that I've already had a gamet of tests throughout the fall of last year, and I was checked twice a few weeks back, and I was pretty much given the clear.
 
I had anxiety about other things but eventually realized most of it was in my head and based on shit that wasn't real, hadn't happened yet, or wasn't going to happen.

That's not to discredit legitimate medical concerns. You got a covid shot, I'd be worried about my heart too. But perhaps it's time to add a therapist to your treatment plan to address that side of things and see how your ailments change as your attitude does.
 
The body is a very complex mechanic with electrical impulses that can cause all types of random feelings. It's possible you are doing something you aren't aware of that causes chest pains.

I would say if you've been cleared there's really no other explanation, besides your body bugging.

So stop thinking about this now, there's nothing more they can do for you.
 
That sucks! It is understanding why you are having anxiety from your symptoms. I wish the doctors had better answers for you.

Food allergies can cause a racing heart and fatigue. Soy allergies, wheat, dairy, eggs etc can be trigger foods for some people from what I've read. Sadly there are not any good food allergy tests that I'm aware of. The best test is to try eliminating them from your diet for a week or so and seeing if you feel better.
 
No, I take care of myself and am in solid health physically and mentally. I've mainly only had sports-related injuries/issues. It's important to put the effort into keeping your health in order.

I'm guessing chronic anxiety is part of a bigger issue relating mental health. Hope things get better.
 
