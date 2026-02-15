I had a bloodclot two years ago that left me unable to walk for seven days, kept me out of work for a month and has been an issue since.



Basically, the veins in my left leg were damaged and my fluids have had to find alternate pathways up and down my leg. They're not as good as before though. My leg swells and becomes red after periods standing and the top of my foot and ankle became full of fluid last year, for days. It eventually subsided, but it left a deep brown path on the top of my foot. I also have similar discoloration going up the back of my leg, just above my ankle. It's alarming, but others have had far, far worse. It can also be worse for me if I'm not careful.



I went to the GP for this. They said it's normal.



Ever since I moved into my new home, I've started to have trouble breathing at night. I was worried about Sleep Apnea and Heart Failure.



I went to the GP, who said it was probably allergies. I had an EEG done, who said that my resting heart rate was a bit low, but otherwise fine.



A few weeks back, I had a terrible nights sleep. I woke up at 3am and felt my heart racing, like something had frightened me. The last time it happened was the night after a COVID shot. The next day, my heart was still racing a bit and I felt...emotional...as I went to work, and worked throughout the day. At 18:09, during a job, I felt dizzy, slightly nauseous and like all of my energy had been drained from my body. I had mild pains in my chest too.



I told my supervisor, who told me to return back to the yard and had my allocator take me to the closest walk-in clinic. I was checked and given a letter to take to me to a further away clinic with A&E and other facilities. Missus complained that she'd have to wait for hours, so I opened the letter as she was driving, compared it all to a Google search, saw that no result was out of the ordinary and decided to try and sleep it off.



I saw the GP the next day. Vitals were fine, though she also documented that my resting heart rate was a little low. I balked at any further treatment. I don't want a pacemaker yet. I'm only 39. Plus I don't want the medical at my job to get in the way of my continued employment. I also don't want that sleep mask if I do have Apnea. They make a racket. Maybe I'll just focus more on losing weight?



I still have a few pains in my chest, but they're mild. I've been going to the gym too. I'm mostly still strong, but my chest makes really digging deep feel uneasy. I had a pain in the back of my thigh from driving an HGV and a pain in my calf that was also really mild, but it's gone. I took a Aspirin, then sat with my legs facing upwards against a wall for twenty minutes. I have twitches in both legs now, but I also did exercises, so...



I keep going to doctors and I keep getting the all clear. Truth be told, I really don't want anymore issues with this, but the slightest twitch or pain has me running to Google for a diagnosis. I've also been thinking about my own mortality. If I die, in my sleep please. I'm a coward, I don't want to see it coming. I just wish that I had lived better. I wish that I saw Japan and the rest of the world, loved and laughed more.



So my question is this. Does anyone on here have issues that have left them feeling anxious about their health? I am wondering how you cope with it.