Texas child is first reported US measles death in a decade as outbreak hits. The current outbreak in rural West Texas has at least 124 cases, almost all in unvaccinated children, many of whom are connected to a Mennonite community. The entire country for all of 2024 saw 285 confirmed cases, but we're not even one sixth of the way into 2025.
Kennedy minimizes measles outbreak in wake of Texas death
In other measles news, Kentucky has reported a case in an adult who had recently traveled internationally.
