International Measles Resurgence in America (2025)

Texas child is first reported US measles death in a decade as outbreak hits. The current outbreak in rural West Texas has at least 124 cases, almost all in unvaccinated children, many of whom are connected to a Mennonite community. The entire country for all of 2024 saw 285 confirmed cases, but we're not even one sixth of the way into 2025.​


Kennedy minimizes measles outbreak in wake of Texas death

In other measles news, Kentucky has reported a case in an adult who had recently traveled internationally.
