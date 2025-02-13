Measles outbreak in Gaines county, Texas.

Crazy Source
Gaines county happens to be a county with a very high vaccination exemption rate. This shows that we are vulnerable and should be careful. I hope this isn't a sign of things to come.
10 new cases of measles reported in West Texas county and New Mexico
Public health authorities said Tuesday that an outbreak of measles in western Texas has expanded, while a new case was confirmed nearby across state lines in New Mexico.
