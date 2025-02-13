  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Measles outbreak in Gaines county, Texas.

Gaines county happens to be a county with a very high vaccination exemption rate. This shows that we are vulnerable and should be careful. I hope this isn't a sign of things to come.

apnews.com

10 new cases of measles reported in West Texas county and New Mexico

Public health authorities said Tuesday that an outbreak of measles in western Texas has expanded, while a new case was confirmed nearby across state lines in New Mexico.
Gee, that's not transparent at all. Just honest journalism.
 
Cereal? ah.... hope the best for all there.
 
