Opinion Measles are showing up an some states have new laws giving people greater choice to get vaccinated

Sunflower in support of Ukraine
Measles outbreak could test recently pasted laws in a number of states over a decision giving people individual choice over getting vaccines. People could decide in many areas of the country not to get vaccinated.

It's only a small number of cases now but states were people will more then likely decide against getting vaccinated. Could greatly increase the cases or who knows? It's not a great situation as these things always lately get turned in political. It also could show how dysfunctional medical decisions are made politically now.


"A measles outbreak at a Florida elementary school is the latest in a string of flare-ups in nearly a dozen states around the country as health authorities warn of rising cases of the preventable infection.

Health Department officials in Broward County have confirmed at least six cases of measles, a highly contagious viral infection once believed to have been eliminated in the U.S. that often leads to a rash, fever and cough. Measles can be especially dangerous and even deadly for children and babies."

Measles outbreak in Florida grows: What to know about virus flare-ups across the US

Florida health officials have confirmed at least six cases of measles at an elementary school.
Six measles cases reported in Broward County school. What about Palm Beach County?

Florida Health Department officials began investigating multiple cases of measles over the weekend in Broward County.
nostradumbass said:
Well that's some fake news. Measles cases since 2020 are way lower than before 2020.

Measles Cases and Outbreaks

Get the latest numbers of confirmed measles cases in the US.
As such recent rise in cases? Not talking about fewer cases an before 2020. Laws in place now allowing people not to get vaccinated post 2021.
 
There is no recent rise in cases. It's 35 this year, 58 last year, and 2010-2019 averages out to about 323 cases/year. OMG, imagine not injecting people against their will and allowing them to make decisions for themselves. The horror!
 
No one doing anything so it will be a test of the new positions. See how it plays out for states. These policies past after 2020 mostly. It will be interesting to see how it plays out.
 
Medical decision making and informed consent are basic human rights. Articles like these are almost always trying to scare folks and promote compulsory vaccination.

The measles vaccine (and others) increases the odds of seizure and in turn epilepsy… that’s just ONE adverse event that we now know about.

Overall, measles vaccine safety data is poor and relies almost entirely on “low quality” research/evidence, and claims that the measles vaccine is “safe” are not actually supported by any strong scientific evidence.
 
Funny how this is just a hit piece to attack Flordia, This year the majority of cases have been in blue states. Same with last year too

Measles cases in 2024​

As of February 22, 2024, a total of 35 measles cases were reported by 15 jurisdictions: Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York City, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington.

Measles cases in 2023​

During January 1-December 31, 2023, a total of 58 measles cases were reported by 20 jurisdictions: California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, New York City, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.
 
As of February 22, 2024, a total of 35 measles cases were reported by 15 jurisdictions: Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York City, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington.

During January 1-December 31, 2023, a total of 58 measles cases were reported by 20 jurisdictions: California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, New York City, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.
So, after only 2 months, there are already 35 cases but all of last year there were only 58. And that's not a sharp increase somehow?

TS did not imply it was an issue with Florida specifically, only that there's an outbreak there.
 
Measles would be the tip of the iceberg considering you guys let in hundreds of thousands of people unvetted from poor counties.
 
