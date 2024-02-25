PEB
Sunflower in support of Ukraine
@Steel
- Joined
- Jan 20, 2004
- Messages
- 30,108
- Reaction score
- 18,742
Measles outbreak could test recently pasted laws in a number of states over a decision giving people individual choice over getting vaccines. People could decide in many areas of the country not to get vaccinated.
It's only a small number of cases now but states were people will more then likely decide against getting vaccinated. Could greatly increase the cases or who knows? It's not a great situation as these things always lately get turned in political. It also could show how dysfunctional medical decisions are made politically now.
"A measles outbreak at a Florida elementary school is the latest in a string of flare-ups in nearly a dozen states around the country as health authorities warn of rising cases of the preventable infection.
Health Department officials in Broward County have confirmed at least six cases of measles, a highly contagious viral infection once believed to have been eliminated in the U.S. that often leads to a rash, fever and cough. Measles can be especially dangerous and even deadly for children and babies."
It's only a small number of cases now but states were people will more then likely decide against getting vaccinated. Could greatly increase the cases or who knows? It's not a great situation as these things always lately get turned in political. It also could show how dysfunctional medical decisions are made politically now.
"A measles outbreak at a Florida elementary school is the latest in a string of flare-ups in nearly a dozen states around the country as health authorities warn of rising cases of the preventable infection.
Health Department officials in Broward County have confirmed at least six cases of measles, a highly contagious viral infection once believed to have been eliminated in the U.S. that often leads to a rash, fever and cough. Measles can be especially dangerous and even deadly for children and babies."
Measles outbreak in Florida grows: What to know about virus flare-ups across the US
Florida health officials have confirmed at least six cases of measles at an elementary school.
www.usatoday.com
Six measles cases reported in Broward County school. What about Palm Beach County?
Florida Health Department officials began investigating multiple cases of measles over the weekend in Broward County.
www.usatoday.com
Last edited: