Meanwhile in... UK part 1

lsa
Cheese-loving daredevils hurl themselves down Cooper's Hill in Gloucestershire for famous raceCompetitors sprint, slide and tumble down the near-vertical incline to win an 8lb wheel of Double Gloucester during the notoriously dangerous race - made tougher this year with a harder racetrack due to the recent dry weather.
Competitors ran, slid and tumbled down the near-vertical incline in an effort to try and win an 8lb wheel of Double Gloucester - a semi-hard cheese renowned for its strong and savoury flavour.
The things people do for cheese... I done worse.
Here is a cheese cat