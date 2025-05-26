Meanwhile in... UK part 1

Cheese-loving daredevils hurl themselves down Cooper's Hill in Gloucestershire for famous race​

Competitors sprint, slide and tumble down the near-vertical incline to win an 8lb wheel of Double Gloucester during the notoriously dangerous race - made tougher this year with a harder racetrack due to the recent dry weather.

Competitors ran, slid and tumbled down the near-vertical incline in an effort to try and win an 8lb wheel of Double Gloucester - a semi-hard cheese renowned for its strong and savoury flavour.
The things people do for cheese... I done worse.

Here is a cheese cat

iu
 
some context here, this is a traditional thing that was first known record in the early 1800's, its quite possible it was happening a long time before that, there is a good docu on this about a girl who won several times on the row and all the injuries sustained

i will second guess another, here is something else that may baffle the Americans amongst us

Kirkwall Ba'


Lots of old traditional sports played in the UK
 
What was in the jug the guy was swigging from? Battery acid?
 
I'd be throwing punches. Not to win, but to get everyone the bloody hell away from me...
 
the cheese chase?

why would you throw punches when you were falling down a hill?

if you meant the other one, not going to happen, its a traditional thing and you would quickly be put in your place
 
I don't think my response to the other one would be voluntary, regardless of the outcome.

It seems like my depiction of hell.
 
