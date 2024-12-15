News Meanwhile in Sweden

So this is happening ...

"The number of people who needed care after taking the over-the-counter drug loperamide has almost tripled in five years, from 21 to 59 cases, reports TV4 Nyheterna.

Loperamide is used for occasional and chronic diarrhea but is also taken by heroin addicts who want to curb withdrawal and by young people who want to achieve a high.
The intoxication is achieved with intake that is ten times greater than the normal dose. In August, a customer at Kronan's pharmacy overdosed on the tablets and died.

- In these high doses, loperamide can be very dangerous both for the brain and the heart, which can affect consciousness and cause rhythm disturbances in the heart, says the Swedish Medicines Agency's investigator Mari Thörn."

1. Have you done diarrhea medicine to get high?
2. Would you do diarrhea medicine to get high?

Also @Slobodan has done this several times.

and here is a pic of a cat

iu
 
Mass immigration means the Swedes are no doubt being exposed to Mexican food for the first time. We need to explain that no diarrhea medication works, and you should consider buying Anusol instead. Source: I'm a doctor
 
Stop doing drugs @lsa I don't want you to die babe!
 
Zer said:
Mass immigration means the Swedes are no doubt being exposed to Mexican food for the first time. We need to explain that no diarrhea medication works, and you should consider buying Anusol instead. Source: I'm a doctor
Click to expand...
Sweden has Taco Bell now? 😆
 
