Nature & Animals Meanwhile in Sveden part 999

"The heat wave is leading to increased algae blooms in Swedish waters, writes Svenska Dagbladet.

SMHI marine biologist Maria Johansen predicts that the bloom is now gaining momentum in earnest. So far, the blooms have mostly occurred around Gotland, but now the algae are likely to reach Uppland and other coastal areas.

The fact that there is too much phosphorus in the water is a contributing factor. That is why it is stupid to pee in the sea, says Johansen.

– It contains nutrients that the bacteria have access to. This is especially true in bathing areas with shallow water.

Last summer, biologist Anna Björn told P4Kalmar that pee may “sound like a drop in the ocean”, but that each liter of urine fertilizes six to eight kilograms of algae."


So stop peeing in the water you assholes!

Here is a swimming cat, who does not pee in the water

siberian-cat-water.png
 
