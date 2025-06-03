lsa
Pink Belt
Pink Belt
- Joined
- Jun 18, 2006
- Messages
- 75,621
- Reaction score
- 110,422
Pizzeria mixed sauce with cement mixer
A pizzeria in Enköping municipality used a cement mixer to whip sauces, reports P4 Uppland. Now the restaurant is threatened with a fine if it does not stop doing so.
The discovery was made during an inspection by the Environment and Building Committee. Several other shortcomings were also noted, for example, there was a lack of soap at all handwashing stations."
I dont always mix sauces but when I do I use a cement mixer.
A pizzeria in Enköping municipality used a cement mixer to whip sauces, reports P4 Uppland. Now the restaurant is threatened with a fine if it does not stop doing so.
The discovery was made during an inspection by the Environment and Building Committee. Several other shortcomings were also noted, for example, there was a lack of soap at all handwashing stations."
I dont always mix sauces but when I do I use a cement mixer.