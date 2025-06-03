Food & Drink Meanwhile in Sveden part 97

lsa

Pink Belt
Joined
Jun 18, 2006
Messages
75,621
Reaction score
110,422
Pizzeria mixed sauce with cement mixer
A pizzeria in Enköping municipality used a cement mixer to whip sauces, reports P4 Uppland. Now the restaurant is threatened with a fine if it does not stop doing so.

The discovery was made during an inspection by the Environment and Building Committee. Several other shortcomings were also noted, for example, there was a lack of soap at all handwashing stations."

I dont always mix sauces but when I do I use a cement mixer.
 
Wizards

cat-gato.gif
 
That's not good, it sounds like a good idea but some mixers don't have coating on the inside which if they're using tomato base sauce it will corodde the inner wall, that and you have to clean properly after use, which if they don't then either mold or fungus will grow on the paddles.
 
volcom5 said:
That’s not good, it sounds like a good idea but some mixers don’t have coating on the inside which if they’re using tomato base sauce it will corodde the inner wall, that and you have to clean properly after use, which if they don’t then either mold or fungus will grow on the paddles.
Click to expand...

So what you are saying is, its bad for the mixer?
 
lsa said:
So what you are saying is, its bad for the mixer?
Click to expand...
To tell you the truth, for the mixer? Not really, for the food or sauce definitely. It depends on the material the drum is made out, if it's plastic polymer some remnants might make into the product, if it's steel or carbon steel, the sauce will taste weird. The mixer is fine though, those electric mixers from the local builders store can last a long time if you take care of it given the amount of abuse the drum and motor takes from daily use,
 
  • Like
Reactions: lsa
volcom5 said:
To tell you the truth, for the mixer? Not really, for the food or sauce definitely. It depends on the material the drum is made out, if it’s plastic polymer some remnants might make into the product, if it’s steel or carbon steel, the sauce will taste weird. The mixer is fine though, those electric mixers from the local builders store can last a long time if you take care of it given the amount of abuse the drum and motor takes from daily use,
Click to expand...

<mma4>
 
