Meanwhile in Sveden part 67

lsa
Pink Belt
Pink Belt
- Joined
- Jun 18, 2006
- Messages
- 75,247
- Reaction score
- 109,367
Basketball exploded – man taken to hospital
A man in his 20s has been injured after a basketball exploded while he was pumping it up, writes Aftonbladet. The accident happened in a store in Västerås where he works.
– There has been some form of pressure damage. He was awake and able to talk but clearly affected by this, so he had to go with the ambulance, says police spokesman Magnus Jansson Klarin.
Who knew? Pump it up is dangerous.
Be safe out there B-ballers
Here is a Svedish cat, it has nothing to do with the topic, yet here it is
A man in his 20s has been injured after a basketball exploded while he was pumping it up, writes Aftonbladet. The accident happened in a store in Västerås where he works.
– There has been some form of pressure damage. He was awake and able to talk but clearly affected by this, so he had to go with the ambulance, says police spokesman Magnus Jansson Klarin.
Who knew? Pump it up is dangerous.
Be safe out there B-ballers
Here is a Svedish cat, it has nothing to do with the topic, yet here it is