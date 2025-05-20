Meanwhile in Sveden part 67

lsa

lsa

Pink Belt
Pink Belt
Joined
Jun 18, 2006
Messages
75,247
Reaction score
109,367
Basketball exploded – man taken to hospital

A man in his 20s has been injured after a basketball exploded while he was pumping it up, writes Aftonbladet. The accident happened in a store in Västerås where he works.

– There has been some form of pressure damage. He was awake and able to talk but clearly affected by this, so he had to go with the ambulance, says police spokesman Magnus Jansson Klarin.

Who knew? Pump it up is dangerous.
Be safe out there B-ballers

Here is a Svedish cat, it has nothing to do with the topic, yet here it is

iu
 
lsa said:
Basketball exploded – man taken to hospital

A man in his 20s has been injured after a basketball exploded while he was pumping it up, writes Aftonbladet. The accident happened in a store in Västerås where he works.

– There has been some form of pressure damage. He was awake and able to talk but clearly affected by this, so he had to go with the ambulance, says police spokesman Magnus Jansson Klarin.

Who knew? Pump it up is dangerous.
Be safe out there B-ballers

Here is a Svedish cat, it has nothing to do with the topic, yet here it is

iu
Click to expand...
Different culture's basketball, hard to judge (air pressure)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

lsa
Meanwhile in Sveden part 5
2
Replies
33
Views
560
Osculater
Osculater
lsa
Meanwhile in Sveden part 4
2 3
Replies
42
Views
935
Legumes
Legumes
lsa
News Meanwhile in Sweden part 2
2 3
Replies
41
Views
968
Versez
Versez
Siver!
International 8 Men, 7 Iranian, Arrested as Part of 2 Separate Terror Operations in UK
2
Replies
35
Views
835
Kassitus
Kassitus

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,086
Messages
57,320,894
Members
175,639
Latest member
WaterDrinker17

Share this page

Back
Top