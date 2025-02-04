  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Meanwhile in Sveden part 6, 230 000 missing items all hope lost

Over the years, around 230,000 military items have been registered as missing from the Armed Forces. It can be trunks, thermoses and socks, reports P4Skaraborg.

Now the defense starts from scratch – by resetting the system.

- It is very difficult to get such material returned, says the Swedish Armed Forces' logistics manager Claes Isoz.

Isoz explains that the write-off is done both for the authority's sake, but also for the individual, who in the future avoids payment requirements for gadgets that you may not actually have."

I guess @Slobodan dont have to return the socks he stole.
 
lsa said:
Over the years, around 230,000 military items have been registered as missing from the Armed Forces. It can be trunks, thermoses and socks, reports P4Skaraborg.

Now the defense starts from scratch – by resetting the system.

- It is very difficult to get such material returned, says the Swedish Armed Forces' logistics manager Claes Isoz.

Isoz explains that the write-off is done both for the authority's sake, but also for the individual, who in the future avoids payment requirements for gadgets that you may not actually have."

I guess @Slobodan dont have to return the socks he stole.
Score!
 
I bet like 229,000 of those items were stolen from the ladies locker rooms. Based on my buying like 3000 of them

<{yearp}>
 
Zer said:
I bet like 229,000 of those items were stolen from the ladies locker rooms. Based on my buying like 3000 of them

<{yearp}>
I hope you got a good deal.
Combined shipping at least
 
