Meanwhile in Sveden part 6, 230 000 missing items all hope lost

Over the years, around 230,000 military items have been registered as missing from the Armed Forces. It can be trunks, thermoses and socks, reports P4Skaraborg.Now the defense starts from scratch – by resetting the system.- It is very difficult to get such material returned, says the Swedish Armed Forces' logistics manager Claes Isoz.Isoz explains that the write-off is done both for the authority's sake, but also for the individual, who in the future avoids payment requirements for gadgets that you may not actually have.