Meanwhile in Sveden part 57

Police had sex with journalist in police car – fined
Without permission, a uniformed police officer in Uppsala took the keys to a painted police car, drove to the home of a female journalist he had been interviewed by, took her to the police garage where they then had sex in the back seat. Now he is sentenced to a fine of a total of SEK 2,500, reports Nyheterna in TV4 and P4 Uppland. The control centre's operators discovered the incident through the security cameras. After a short while, they discovered how the car was "rocking sideways". At the same time, the journalist was charged with unauthorised access to protected objects, but was acquitted by the district court.
Here is a pic of some pussy
and remember kids, if the cop cars rocking, dont come knocking
