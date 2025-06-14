lsa
🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️
Pink Belt
- Joined
- Jun 18, 2006
- Messages
- 75,728
- Reaction score
- 110,707
Man in Halland charged – took candy with his hands
"A man in Halland County is being charged with vandalism after taking candy with his hands in a store, reports P4 Halland.
The incident reportedly occurred in February of this year and led to the store feeling compelled to destroy the candy instead of selling it. The man is now being sought 1,500 kronor in damages. It is unclear how he will respond to the charges."
What a filthy fucker. use the spoon you dick.
I bet it was @Slobodan
Here is a cat
