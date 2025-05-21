Meanwhile in Sveden (kinda) part 68

Swedish herring gull suspected of being a spy in Ethiopia



A Swedish herring gull that was on its way to Sweden after wintering in Congo-Kinshasa was captured by Ethiopian locals – and was suspected of being a spy bird, reports TV4 Nyheterna.

Above all, it was a transmitter the bird had on its back that aroused suspicion. But it was not a spy tool. It is used in a Swedish research project that maps herring gulls and cranes from the Baltic Sea area, says ornithologist Niklas Aronsson.



– I wrote back that they should release the bird, that it was important because it was going to breed. But I never got any answer and the transmitter stopped transmitting. Then whether the bird was killed or that the transmitter was just removed, we don't know, he says.

