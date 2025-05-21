Meanwhile in Sveden (kinda) part 68

Swedish herring gull suspected of being a spy in Ethiopia

A Swedish herring gull that was on its way to Sweden after wintering in Congo-Kinshasa was captured by Ethiopian locals – and was suspected of being a spy bird, reports TV4 Nyheterna.

Above all, it was a transmitter the bird had on its back that aroused suspicion. But it was not a spy tool. It is used in a Swedish research project that maps herring gulls and cranes from the Baltic Sea area, says ornithologist Niklas Aronsson.

– I wrote back that they should release the bird, that it was important because it was going to breed. But I never got any answer and the transmitter stopped transmitting. Then whether the bird was killed or that the transmitter was just removed, we don't know, he says.

Why the hell does a seagull from Sweden go to Congo-Kinshasa in the first place?
I mean of all the places... Dumb bird

Here is a cat with a herring.
Blog_Cover_1_550x.png
 
