Meanwhile in Russia

Attacked? Or touched her butt like he wanted to?

He himself was shirtless, I am offended should I kick his ass?
 
He made unwanted physical contact because he was upset. Keep your hands to yourself if you're confused about when women want to be touched.
 
He also pulled a Paul Daley and sucker punched his opponent after he lost, and then pulled a Diaz Bro and started a tussle after that

Tapping the ring girl with his foot was only the appetizer
WTF? we need more vids of this night.
 
Russia is a third would cesspool full of warmongers and religious zealots that are hell bent on bullying their neighbours and grabbing up as much land from their former colonies during the soviet times. It’s an evil country. Somehow it’s still better than Canada these days…
 
I am typically in favour of foreigners finding out when they fuck around. I have to say though he hardly touched her with his toe. Anyways fuck him no sympathy for him.
 
I thought NY was a circus until I saw "Hardcore FC" event in Moscow
-Eric Adams, NY mayor
adams.png
 
