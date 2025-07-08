lsa
Bavarian LKA is investigating killed catfish in Lake BrombachseeA catfish nibbled on swimmers in a Bavarian lake. A police officer opened fire on the fish. The case caused a stir across Germany. And now also employs the public prosecutor's office.
According to the police, the two-meter-long catfish had at least one on June 20th at Brombachsee in the Weißenburg-Gunzenhausen district five bathers attacked and injured. The police, together with the local fishing club and the water rescue service, decided to kill the animal because it posed a safety risk for bathers and visitors to a music festival on the lake.
According to police, an officer shot the fish three times and hit it but not fatal. Anglers then tried to catch the catfish again. After about 40 minutes he bit. After a while, the anglers finally managed to pull the heavy fish ashore. He was killed there. The matter must now be fully clarified, said Heinzlmeier.
Here is a pic of a catfish not nibbling on a swimmer