Bavarian LKA is investigating killed catfish in Lake Brombachsee​

A catfish nibbled on swimmers in a Bavarian lake. A police officer opened fire on the fish. The case caused a stir across Germany. And now also employs the public prosecutor's office.According to the police, the two-meter-long catfish had at least one on June 20th at Brombachsee in the Weißenburg-Gunzenhausen district five bathers attacked and injured . The police, together with the local fishing club and the water rescue service, decided to kill the animal because it posed a safety risk for bathers and visitors to a music festival on the lake.According to police, an officer shot the fish three times and hit it but not fatal . Anglers then tried to catch the catfish again. After about 40 minutes he bit. After a while, the anglers finally managed to pull the heavy fish ashore. He was killed there. The matter must now be fully clarified, said Heinzlmeier.Here is a pic of a catfish not nibbling on a swimmer