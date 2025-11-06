  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

International Meanwhile in Denmark (election)

CeCe for president!

  • Total voters
    20
lsa

lsa

🇫🇷
Pink Belt
Joined
Jun 18, 2006
Messages
80,881
Reaction score
122,587
There has been elections in the US for local governments.
So I guess the Danish election for local government has gotten a bit forgotten. Let me fix that

This is miss Hansen running for the libs in the communist hell hole of Denmark. Some small city.
I do not know what her opinions is, or how she leans but I do know Miss Hansen >> Trump, Biden, Obama and who else you got.
FIFA give her the peace prize already


943ed9c1-114d-43c7-bfc8-eb55157e5c05


e1dd0e81-b989-4064-84ec-67e8633ff33d

EDIT:


EDIT 2
thanks to @Slobodan.... words I never thought I ever say



Thank you and good night
 
Last edited:
Unfortunately Denmark doesn't have nor socialism nor communism.
Soft wing of most lenient social democrats is called as supposedly socialists and Communists.

If Denmark had been ruled by socialists or Communists, definitely social expenses had been reduced quickly and without problems.

# for example USSR model with 0 unemployment benefits de facto and 0 kids benefits de facto, only tax reduction from salary if you had kids....

With such beautiful solutions any lazy immigrants will be 0 problem really quickly.

Soviet Union didn't had any kids benefits or unemployment benefits.

Real life vs dreams.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
International Bolivians go to polls in election that could end 20 years of leftist rule
Replies
12
Views
470
AbominableJoman
AbominableJoman

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,271
Messages
58,428,855
Members
176,036
Latest member
Mad dog

Share this page

Back
Top