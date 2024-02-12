Me when I'm going to catch Dana White when he's going to announce a women's fight for the main event of UFC 300

JoeRowe said:
Solid overhand right by Dana at the end tbf
Dana has a good right hand
Skarsgard said:
It still baffles me that nothing happened to him. Dude slaps his wife around in public and nothing.
It’s because the video shows her striking him first. If he just randomly slapped her he would’ve faced a lot of shit
 
Skarsgard said:
How many abusive spouses used the same one?
I know you aren't arguing this. Just a hot button for me. I've seen this shit too many times to people close to me.
I agree but it’s just like the nfl players that have beaten their wives on video and are only suspended for a short time.

In the UFCs case they need Dana more than he needs them
 
