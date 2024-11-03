McLovin Moreno takes it back from Pantoja in 2025

Jinx_AA said: But honestly - do we want him as champ again? Click to expand...

TheMoa said: He's 0-3 against Pantoja right? Even Adesanya got one over Poatan..

Maybe the 4th is the charm

It's crazy to think he had a tetralogy against Figgy and may have a tetralogy against Pantoja Click to expand...

He's charismatic on the mic and has a positive energy, that's enough for me.Come on, the "2 eyes 1 nose" dad joke after the ref was checking him post eye poke didn't win you over?I do acknowledge the point that the division is not as exciting as the heavier folks, so I'll just take some positivity until someone really dynamic shows up. It will happen soon enough.You're probably right. The way Pantoja just stalked him down their last match was like watching the end of Jaws.Alexandre is just so boring at a Ben Dariush level though, someone's gotta get him out of there.