McLovin Moreno takes it back from Pantoja in 2025

It's possible. He looked great today vs Albazi.
 
Wrong arm.

Arm-with-belt-template.png
 
He's 0-3 against Pantoja right? Even Adesanya got one over Poatan..
Maybe the 4th is the charm
It's crazy to think he had a tetralogy against Figgy and may have a tetralogy against Pantoja
 
Looked terrible last fight vs royval - all his punches were so looping … tonight looked great for sure

Hate his chin straight up and smiley faced stance - but he’s definitely at the top with the bets of em when he’s motivated and at top form

But honestly - do we want him as champ again?

Have him rematch royval or fight kape … I don’t want to see him fight Pantoja a million times like he did with figgy
 
TheMoa said:
He's 0-3 against Pantoja right? Even Adesanya got one over Poatan..
Maybe the 4th is the charm
It's crazy to think he had a tetralogy against Figgy and may have a tetralogy against Pantoja
Click to expand...
I mean, I guess counting an exhibition mma match is more relevant than people using the two kickboxing matches for Izzy-Alex

Jinx_AA said:
But honestly - do we want him as champ again?
Click to expand...
I don't have a problem with it. He's great and his matches are fun. People might feel diminishing returns on all the rematches, but they were all highly enjoyable.
 
Jinx_AA said:
But honestly - do we want him as champ again?
Click to expand...
He's charismatic on the mic and has a positive energy, that's enough for me.

Come on, the "2 eyes 1 nose" dad joke after the ref was checking him post eye poke didn't win you over?

I do acknowledge the point that the division is not as exciting as the heavier folks, so I'll just take some positivity until someone really dynamic shows up. It will happen soon enough.

TheMoa said:
He's 0-3 against Pantoja right? Even Adesanya got one over Poatan..
Maybe the 4th is the charm
It's crazy to think he had a tetralogy against Figgy and may have a tetralogy against Pantoja
Click to expand...
You're probably right. The way Pantoja just stalked him down their last match was like watching the end of Jaws.

Alexandre is just so boring at a Ben Dariush level though, someone's gotta get him out of there.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

You Will Vote For Dreyga
Is Alexander Pantoja the Most Underrated Champion in the UFC?
2 3
Replies
51
Views
1K
Bobby Boulders
Bobby Boulders

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,353
Messages
56,445,903
Members
175,224
Latest member
Vita1

Share this page

Back
Top