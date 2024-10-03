A lot of people thought McGregor was full of it when he appeared on a gambling live stream to discuss that Crawford turned down a 2 fight deal ( one in MMA, one in boxing ) because he didn’t want to take a kick from Conor.Crawford has since backed up and supported McGregor’s statement.I told Conor: “Hell no, Man I ain’t getting into no Octagon with you so you can be kicking me and elbow me and shit.“