McGregor was telling the truth; Crawford turned down MMA fight to avoid a** whupping

A lot of people thought McGregor was full of it when he appeared on a gambling live stream to discuss that Crawford turned down a 2 fight deal ( one in MMA, one in boxing ) because he didn’t want to take a kick from Conor.

Crawford has since backed up and supported McGregor’s statement.


I told Conor: “Hell no, Man I ain’t getting into no Octagon with you so you can be kicking me and elbow me and shit.“
 
He's a nearly 40 year old boxer lol, who cares?<lmao> It's a waste of Crawford's time to entertain any form of a fight with McGregor. He can make similar money with the Saudis anyways.
 
He's a nearly 40 year old boxer lol, who cares?<lmao> It's a waste of Crawford's time to entertain any form of a fight with McGregor. He can make similar money with the Saudis anyways.
Not 100 mill-200 mill kind of money.
 
Not 100 mill-200 mill kind of money.
jon-jones-ufc.gif
 
Ass whupping is not the problem. If you are a 40 yr old boxer and get kicked multiple times in the legs, you are going to be fucked. Some argue that was part of Ali's problem after he fought Inoki in the mixed rules match in the mid-70s.
 
This was never gonna happen anyway. They both benefit from just bringing up each others' names.
 
