koa pomaikai
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Jul 23, 2024
- Messages
- 265
- Reaction score
- 627
A lot of people thought McGregor was full of it when he appeared on a gambling live stream to discuss that Crawford turned down a 2 fight deal ( one in MMA, one in boxing ) because he didn’t want to take a kick from Conor.
Crawford has since backed up and supported McGregor’s statement.
I told Conor: “Hell no, Man I ain’t getting into no Octagon with you so you can be kicking me and elbow me and shit.“
Crawford has since backed up and supported McGregor’s statement.
https://www.bjpenn.com/mma-news/conor-mcgregor/terence-crawford-explains-why-he-turned-down-two-fight-offer-against-conor-mcgregor/
I told Conor: “Hell no, Man I ain’t getting into no Octagon with you so you can be kicking me and elbow me and shit.“