rear naked ankle pick said: Everyone here pretending like cocaine is a bad thing

Cocaine is a bad thing and some guys cannot do it in moderation at all. I’ve seen it ruin many guys lives working in the oil patch firsthand.I indulge a few times a year and I don’t see the issue but some guys can’t do that. Conor is one of those guys. The cocaine ruined his career and will probably cause him to lose it all or die early if he doesn’t get off of it.