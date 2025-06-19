koa pomaikai
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Jul 23, 2024
- Messages
- 724
- Reaction score
- 1,778
Conor Mcgregor was a VIP at Ibiza offered free table and drinks, apparently the man punched, an employee of the club, somehow got close to Mcgregor, the security around Mcgregor was tight, so it isn’t sure how he got close, but after about a 10 second verbal exchange, Mcgregor punches the man twice.
Mcgregor took to X after the incident to express that no one will be allowed to talk bad about Ireland in his presence.
"Conor had a great deal at Ocean - he got a table and drinks for free. Now that benefit may well be taken away.
"If you were around Conor in the club and you took your phone out, you'd be told to put it away.
"I don't know how Joe got that close to begin with.”
"Joe's not said anything about pressing charges or making a formal complaint to the police.“
Mcgregor took to X after the incident to express that no one will be allowed to talk bad about Ireland in his presence.
Conor McGregor breaks silence after shocking video of him punching man in Ibiza nightclub emerges
The Irishman became embroiled in a physical altercation with a man in a nightclub on Tuesday
www.sportbible.com
"Conor had a great deal at Ocean - he got a table and drinks for free. Now that benefit may well be taken away.
"If you were around Conor in the club and you took your phone out, you'd be told to put it away.
"I don't know how Joe got that close to begin with.”
"Joe's not said anything about pressing charges or making a formal complaint to the police.“
Wayne Lineker reveals victim of McGregor attack who 'took punches like champ'
THE man punched by Conor McGregor in a 6am nightclub brawl is Wayne Lineker’s close pal who has “the most special heart”. Joe Gomez was whacked twice by the ex-UFC fighter, 36, in the legendary Pac…
www.thesun.co.uk
Last edited: