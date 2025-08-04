  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

McGregor makes plea to change Irish law for nomination process.

mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Conor McGregor resorts to petition hoping to make it on Ireland's presidential ballot

Former UFC star Conor McGregor is throwing a Hail Mary in his attempt to become the next president of Ireland.
Its hilarious that this is even a topic. Anyone who sincerely thought Conor had the chance must believe the whole population of Ireland consists of retards.

Also why does Conor want to be President of Ireland? Its a mostly ceremonial role with limited powers. He'd have to run for PM to be head of government.

European democracies are not American. The average voter doesn't simply elect some dude as PM. Its a parliamentary process involving party and MOP nominations. The final decision comes from the parliament. Conor would have to get his party over the threshold to even enter parliament which isn't happening. Then he would need overwhelming majority, either as a single party (lmao) or via coalition.

President of Ireland would be a different thing, and does involve more direct elections but again - all of his promises are a fart in the wind, given he has no governmental authority as president. The power lies with the PM and afterwards with the parliament on any decisions regarding Ireland.

Everyone including Conor knows this would never happen. As is often the case with people running for political roles, knowing there is no chance - ulterior motives are involved. Most likely financial. Conor either wants to open the door for business deals or see if he could cozy up to someone in the faint chance it can save his ass in his ongoing legal case.
 
A Violent, drug abusing sexual predator Lol Ireland gotta be a dump to have this nutjob run their country. But then they do look up to America and Trump is thriving
 
