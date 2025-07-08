Media McGregor lookin old in latest pictures

Marko Polo said:







View attachment 1103038


Looks like a lollipop that fell down the sofa
Click to expand...

Actually an improvement from a couple of years ago

608569ec0da8f40018033532
 
Looks like he's still waking up from that Doostin beating
 
that's just the look a person gets when they're supposed to be a 35K a year Irishman and instead make 200M, think they could run the country while simultaneously being a terrible human being.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,470
Messages
57,533,844
Members
175,741
Latest member
Minouthecat

Share this page

Back
Top