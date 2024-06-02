McGregor Khabib blood feud.

I Just had a crazy fucking realization.

I looked it up and McGregor Has 3 sons.

The 2 oldest are 6 and 2.

Khabib has 2 sons ages are 6 and 4.

I believe this could be the greatest generational rivalry in all of combat sports and could go on for centuries.

Conor jrs are gonna get that Dana White favoritism treatment


Nah, because McGregor's kids will be raised spoiled and rich with an absentee addict for a father.
 
Yea but there might be the one out of 3 that gets a chip on his shoulder via the absentee addict part and becomes a beast with emotional issues and wants to surpass Conor.

Rogan: So can you tell us how it feels to become champ and following in your dads footsteps?

Rian: FOOK you dad! Can you see me now!?
 
Conor's little chicken nuggets would tap out so fast... <{Heymansnicker}>
 
Khabib's kid are probably casually wrestling bears as we speak..
 
Khabib literally has forgotten about Conor after big brothering him to Bolivian.

If there is any feud left, it's only coming from McG, who seems haunted by how badly he got smeshed and humiliated by Teh Eagle.
 
Khabibs sons will be honorable doctors or businessmen

Conors son will OD young and one will be gay
 
I mean Khabib is gonna throw his kids off Mount Shalbuzdag and tell them if they are truly the sons of Khabib they will survive.

Conor's kids wont stand a chance against these bear-wrestlers.
 
So Sean Strickland den fam? Hooooly.... 🔥🔥🔥
 
In another time they'd ride to each other's kingdoms, butcher the men, rape the woman and enslave the children....
 
