McGregor Khabib blood feud.

666
T-800
Yellow Card
- Joined
- Dec 25, 2023
- Messages
- 1,729
- Reaction score
- 2,934
Conor jrs are gonna get that Dana White favoritism treatmentI Just had a crazy fucking realization.
I looked it up and McGregor Has 3 sons.
The 2 oldest are 6 and 2.
Khabib has 2 sons ages are 6 and 4.
I believe this could be the greatest generational rivalry in all of combat sports and could go on for centuries.
View attachment 1046203
Nah, because McGregor's kids will be raised spoiled and rich with an absentee addict for a father.I Just had a crazy fucking realization.
I looked it up and McGregor Has 3 sons.
The 2 oldest are 6 and 2.
Khabib has 2 sons ages are 6 and 4.
I believe this could be the greatest generational rivalry in all of combat sports and could go on for centuries.
View attachment 1046203
Yea but there might be the one out of 3 that gets a chip on his shoulder via the absentee addict part and becomes a beast with emotional issues and wants to surpass Conor.Nah, because McGregor's kids will be raised spoiled and rich with an absentee addict for a father.
Nah, because McGregor's kids will be raised spoiled and rich with an absentee addict for a father.
So Sean Strickland den fam? Hooooly....Yea but there might be the one out of 3 that gets a chip on his shoulder via the absentee addict part and becomes a beast with emotional issues and wants to surpass Conor.
Rogan: So can you tell us how it feels to become champ and following in your dads footsteps?
Rian: FOOK you dad! Can you see me now!?
Oh yeah him too took me a sec but yeah agreedLiterally Pantoja.