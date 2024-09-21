McGregor is 10x more popular than Omalley

McGregor UFC debut - 2013
Omalley UFC debut - 2017

McGregor followers - 47m
Omalley followers - 5m

I was shocked to see the difference.

Conor only had a 4 year head start over Omalley. However the social stats are stagerring, McGregor has almost 10x as many followers. Omalley, in 4 years time, will not have anywhere close to 50 million
 
Most people forget O'Malley debuted in the UFC back in 2017 due to that 2 year suspension which was quietly swept under the rug.
 
O'Malley is not even the UFC Top 10 of popularity Pereira, Porier, Max, Conor, Islam, Rhonda, Brock, Khabib, Israel, Nate, GSP, Spider and Jones have all been way more popular he's not even close to that level.
 
I wonder how many of those followers are actually bot accounts…
 
Coca Cola is more popular than Great Value Cola too. It really makes you think
 
MarioLemieux said:
O'Malley is not even the UFC Top 10 of popularity Pereira, Porier, Max, Conor, Islam, Rhonda, Brock, Khabib, Israel, Nate, GSP, Spider and Jones have all been way more popular he's not even close to that level.
Click to expand...
Whats even sadder is u can make argument Askhabov (6m) is more popular than Omalley. Maybe not in USA, but overall worldwide. And he only had one UFC fight which he lost
 
