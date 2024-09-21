McGregor is 10x more popular than Omalley

Georges Hefner
Yellow Card
Yellow Card
- Joined
- May 3, 2023
- Messages
- 1,388
- Reaction score
- 1,160
McGregor UFC debut - 2013
Omalley UFC debut - 2017
McGregor followers - 47m
Omalley followers - 5m
I was shocked to see the difference.
Conor only had a 4 year head start over Omalley. However the social stats are stagerring, McGregor has almost 10x as many followers. Omalley, in 4 years time, will not have anywhere close to 50 million
Omalley UFC debut - 2017
McGregor followers - 47m
Omalley followers - 5m
I was shocked to see the difference.
Conor only had a 4 year head start over Omalley. However the social stats are stagerring, McGregor has almost 10x as many followers. Omalley, in 4 years time, will not have anywhere close to 50 million