McGregor in “Serious Talks” to Buy OnlyFans

Sorry Shermanos… no event this past weekend so slow start to the week for mma news.

“OnlyFans is on the market, valued between $3 and $8 billion. According to Damon Martin, Owner Leonid Radvinsky is seeking $1.46 billion to $2.42 billion, but the platform struggles to find buyers due to its heavy reliance on adult content revenue.

McGregor, never one to shy away from bold moves, claimed on his Instagram Story yesterday, “I’m in serious talks to buy this.”

Wonder if he’ll just buy OF, or make an account..
 
Does Conor have that much money?
 
Baseless rumors, his net worth is around 200 million. He can't afford it.
 
