Mcgregor fires Platinum Perry on twitter

This is a pretty terrible business move. BKFC needs Perry.

In reality though, Perry probably wanted to leave them anyway and this is Conor getting ahead to steal promo while there is still buzz around the event.
 
McGregor playing 9D chess setting up a fight with Perry.
 
Luthien said:
What a rude thing to type!
Conor has always been classless and disrespectful, punching elderly men in pubs, throwing dollies at buses, smashing fans' phones etc. He needs to follow the footsteps of positive role models like Saint Jones if he wants to turn his life around and adopt a positive attitude and become a beacon of light for society
 
Y’all ever think how bizarre it is that we all go through the same hours per day as Conor? I love not doing coke/drugs all nite/day and sleeping for 7-8 hours a night if I’m lucky. Meanwhile Conor is just white-knuckling it 24/7. Kinda wild.
 
runjay said:
Y’all ever think how bizarre it is that we all go through the same hours per day as Conor? I love not doing coke/drugs all nite/day and sleeping for 7-8 hours a night if I’m lucky. Meanwhile Conor is just white-knuckling it 24/7. Kinda wild.
wdym??
 
