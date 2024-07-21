Mcgregor fires Platinum Perry on twitter

Goat Poster
Beaten down by a mid-level boxer...and thats giving a lot of credit.Made BKFC look like a joke.. Their best guy got smacked around by a clown with little fighting experience lol
Conor has always been classless and disrespectful, punching elderly men in pubs, throwing dollies at buses, smashing fans' phones etc. He needs to follow the footsteps of positive role models like Saint Jones if he wants to turn his life around and adopt a positive attitude and become a beacon of light for society
What a rude thing to type!
Y’all ever think how bizarre it is that we all go through the same hours per day as Conor? I love not doing coke/drugs all nite/day and sleeping for 7-8 hours a night if I’m lucky. Meanwhile Conor is just white-knuckling it 24/7. Kinda wild.