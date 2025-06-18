News McGregor fails in bid to buy UK football club

Conor McGregor speculation sees football club 'respectfully decline' takeover bid over 'values and behaviour' - Irish Mirror Online https://share.google/YMUc93leKicSCGgtw

- had tried to buy a football club in the UK called Hartlepool United.
- club, despite being in need of a buyer said f off

'the Herd International Group have issued a statement revealing that they have turned down the opportunity to 'involve a high-profile individual whose values and public behaviour we believe do not align with the spirit of Hartlepool United Football Club.'

<lmao>

'Hartlepool United is a club rooted in community. It is a safe space for all, especially for women, girls, and families who proudly support this club and this town.
While others in the local business community may feel that such an association represents a path forward, we do not share that view - and we never will'.

Your moneys not wanted here ya frickin scumbag lol
 
