Food & Drink McDonald's Poutine: When Expectations meets Reality

Rhood said:
Expectation

View attachment 1074636


Reality

View attachment 1074637
@Versez when he sees this

Just like that poutine

9cqn8a.jpg
 
As a french canadian,
I consider this as a rape of our culture.
 
Y'all a bunch of snobs up here! It looks fine according to normal advert-to-real world ratio. Do y'all expect your Tinder dates to look exactly like their profile pics??? Same concept here. The ad pic is a fantasy. I'm pretty sure the pron sloots I watch look quite a bit worse than in the cine. Lol.
 
Reality one don’t look bad to be honest. If I’m gonna have a bunch of slithering garbage I want it to look exactly like ur
 
That’s simply disgraceful. Poutine with nacho cheese? Fuck outta here.

That looks like a poor man’s Fries Supreme from Taco Bell, and those are some of the nastiest things on earth!
 
Greatness! I might make a Canada trip to partake . What other reason is there to visit Canada.
 
