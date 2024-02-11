McDonald's CEO swims in cash as Big Mac meal now costs $18

im-70570206

81033243-13061557-A_photo_of_a_receipt_issued_by_a_McDonald_s_at_a_rest_stop_in_Co-a-2_1707429413769.jpg




81033625-13061557-image-a-14_1707423270726.jpg
 
They’re rest stop prices. They are always more expensive.
 
IMG-1918.gif
It's nuts. It's Sunday morning so I had a decadent

3 strips of bacon (135 cals), 3 easy over eggs (199 cals), two slices of whole grain toast (240 cals) and three slices of fried tomato (9 cals) and a black coffee (5 cals). 588 cals total and I'll be full until until like 2pm.

This dude ate almost three times that much. That's fucking insane.
 
The Ingredients in a pizza like that are so cheap. The markup is insane. If you’re paying around 20$ for a pizza it should be quality, and definitely not fkn pizza hut.
I hear you. Around where I live paying $5 for a slice is not unusual so going by that. Haven't had Pizza Hut in a really long time tho TBH so can't speak to their quality
 
Why the fuck is this person eating three breakfast sandwiches at once? That's like 1500 calorie for breakfasf FFS.
why do you assume it's all for them? it's possible the person bought it for themselves and two other people
 
It's nuts. It's Sunday morning so I had a decadent

3 strips of bacon (135 cals), 3 easy over eggs (199 cals), two slices of whole grain toast (240 cals) and three slices of fried tomato (9 cals) and a black coffee (5 cals). 588 cals total and I'll be full until until like 2pm.

This dude ate almost three times that much. That's fucking insane.
I had a late breakfast today made up of leftover chicken fried rice and braised short rib that I made last night. And I had a bowl of Greek yogurt with maple syrup and granola. Probably around 1200-1300 calories. Last night I probably had 1800 in beer calories watching the fights.

Im a pig. But I pull it off with good genetics and exercise. I’ve never been overweight. I hardly touch fast food anymore though unless I’m out of options. I cook 99% of the food I eat.
 
Are Big Mac meals $18 everywhere in the US or just in certain places? Because I checked my local McDonald’s the other day and a Big Mac meal was like $11 or $13 I think, and that’s in Canadian dollars. $18 USD would be like $25 Canadian.

I’ve heard that McDonalds doesn’t have uniform prices, so the same menu items can have different prices at different McDonald’s within the same city.
 
I hope this leads to the downfall of fast food and half of them are forced to close. We don’t need 4 of them on every street corner.
 
I had a late breakfast today made up of leftover chicken fried rice and braised short rib that I made last night. And I had a bowl of Greek yogurt with maple syrup and granola. Probably around 1200-1300 calories. Last night I probably had 1800 in beer calories watching the fights.

Im a pig. But I pull it off with good genetics and exercise. I’ve never been overweight. I hardly touch fast food anymore though unless I’m out of options. I cook 99% of the food I eat.
Even if you're not fat, your cholesterol must be through the roof. Have you had a physical lately? Fatty liver is a real problem a lot of guys don't know about.

Also, how old are you? If you're 22 that's probably no problem, but if you're 32 that metabolic change is coming soon bro.
 
The Ingredients in a pizza like that are so cheap. The markup is insane. If you’re paying around 20$ for a pizza it should be quality, and definitely not fkn pizza hut.
Its nuts considering you can get a 16" Pepperoni pie from Aldi for $5, and they are loaded with peperoni. I will admit they are not the greatest tasting, but as far as ingredients go, i wouldnt expect PH ingredients costing more then it cost the Aldi brand pizzas.
 
