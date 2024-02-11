McDonald's CEO swims in cash as Big Mac meal now costs $18

Connecticut sounds like an overpriced shithole place to live?
Edit- who the hell orders a bacon egg and cheese with no bacon?
Why the fuck is this person eating three breakfast sandwiches at once? That's like 1500 calorie for breakfasf FFS.
The Ingredients in a pizza like that are so cheap. The markup is insane. If you’re paying around 20$ for a pizza it should be quality, and definitely not fkn pizza hut.That price for a large pizza is reasonable IMO
I hear you. Around where I live paying $5 for a slice is not unusual so going by that. Haven't had Pizza Hut in a really long time tho TBH so can't speak to their qualityThe Ingredients in a pizza like that are so cheap. The markup is insane. If you’re paying around 20$ for a pizza it should be quality, and definitely not fkn pizza hut.
why do you assume it's all for them? it's possible the person bought it for themselves and two other peopleWhy the fuck is this person eating three breakfast sandwiches at once? That's like 1500 calorie for breakfasf FFS.
I had a late breakfast today made up of leftover chicken fried rice and braised short rib that I made last night. And I had a bowl of Greek yogurt with maple syrup and granola. Probably around 1200-1300 calories. Last night I probably had 1800 in beer calories watching the fights.It's nuts. It's Sunday morning so I had a decadent
3 strips of bacon (135 cals), 3 easy over eggs (199 cals), two slices of whole grain toast (240 cals) and three slices of fried tomato (9 cals) and a black coffee (5 cals). 588 cals total and I'll be full until until like 2pm.
This dude ate almost three times that much. That's fucking insane.
I had a late breakfast today made up of leftover chicken fried rice and braised short rib that I made last night. And I had a bowl of Greek yogurt with maple syrup and granola. Probably around 1200-1300 calories. Last night I probably had 1800 in beer calories watching the fights.
Im a pig. But I pull it off with good genetics and exercise. I’ve never been overweight. I hardly touch fast food anymore though unless I’m out of options. I cook 99% of the food I eat.
Its nuts considering you can get a 16" Pepperoni pie from Aldi for $5, and they are loaded with peperoni. I will admit they are not the greatest tasting, but as far as ingredients go, i wouldnt expect PH ingredients costing more then it cost the Aldi brand pizzas.The Ingredients in a pizza like that are so cheap. The markup is insane. If you’re paying around 20$ for a pizza it should be quality, and definitely not fkn pizza hut.