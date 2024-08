McDonald's Crispy Chicken Sandwich Contains MSG—So What? From Popeyes to Chick-fil-A, everybody's doing it.

The Crispy Chicken Sandwich and the Deluxe Crispy Chicken Sandwich will look familiar to anyone who's also a regular at Popeyes or Chick-fil-A; according to CBS News, it's topped with a dill pickle chip, comes on a buttered potato roll, and is served in a foil bag. It also has an equally familiar-sounding ingredient: monosodium glutamate, or MSG. Click to expand...

Yesterday I went to McDonald's.. out of laziness, not something I do often or am proud of. I got the crispy chicken sandwich.Sandwich was not assembled well, didn't exactly excite me in any way. Considering I paid $13 for the meal I expected more, but it is still McDonald's..Last night I felt a burning sensation in my throat. The kind of sensation I'd get when I eat something overloaded with MSG. I looked this sandwich up online, and lo and behold, it does contain MSG.never again....