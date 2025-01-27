McDonald’s fries are have the drugs in them

lol, my friend wanted to go to mcdonalds today for coffee. she likes their lattes and our coffee shop is closed on sundays. locally owned.



anyways, i kept looking around at all the other tables eating those delicious fries and felt envy. i even savoured the smell of the place. but did not give in to temptation, unlike the many dads that stole a couple fries from their child's happy meal lol.