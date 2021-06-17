  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Law McCloskey plead guilty. Their guns destroyed, pay fine. Couple who defended property during BLM

Oceanmachine

Oceanmachine

Tidwell belt
Banned
Joined
Jan 21, 2020
Messages
9,619
Reaction score
5,664
https://www.google.com/amp/s/fox2no...closkey/amp/#scso=_lLfLYOKqAoLU1sQPjdSceA39:0


Am I the only one who feels they SHOULDNT be charged considering if I am not miataken the gate to their property was broken and they merely waved a gun on their land. Which I guess worked at preventing their mansion from being destroyed


"""ST. LOUIS – Mark and Patricia McCloskey both plead guilty today for their roles in waving guns at protesters outside their Central West End home last year.

Mark McCloskey, plead guilty to a Class C misdemeanor of 4th degree assault. He faces faces a $750 fine and no jail time.

Patricia McCloskey plead guilty to a Class A misdemeanor of second-degree harassment. She was fined $2,000 and will not face jail time.""
 
I have been staring at my ceiling for months worrying about this.

What will happen when I am forced into brandishing weapons at a violent mob and the government betrays me? This could be ANY OF US. STAND UP GODDAMNIT!
 
Last edited:
I'll be glad when Biden is gone. The guy is senile and embarrassing.
 
I don't get why they were both guilty. The woman I think was guilty of something, since she clearly pointed her guns at people who not on their property. But the guy did nothing wrong. He didn't aim at anyone.
 
Bwagster said:
I'll be glad when Biden is gone. The guy is senile and embarrassing.
Click to expand...

This incident happened under Trump. Trump was the one who sit around complaining about his ratings on twitter while anarchists took over the streets and the stooges they placed into prosecutor's offices let them rampage. Trump had 4 year to bring the feds down these people, and just cried about it until very end.
 
He was just taking his rifle out for a walk on his own property and shouldn't be fined.

She was pointing her Noisy Cricket at trespassers and should be sentenced to mandatory firearms safety courses and fined $3000.

Next case!
 
Hadron90 said:
This incident happened under Trump. Trump was the one who sit around complaining about his ratings on twitter while anarchists took over the streets and the stooges they placed into prosecutor's offices let them rampage. Trump had 4 year to bring the feds down these people, and just cried about it until very end.
Click to expand...
Not one person who attended his speech was in the Capital. Antifa, BLM, democrats and conservatives were all in the Capital that day. Security stood down and the head of the Capital security asked for weeks for security to be beefed up. Can you explain that without excessive TDS?
 
That's plea-bargaining for you. I'd have probably done the same to avoid a felony conviction.

Not sure if they lose all their gun rights after this and can't find the answer after a few minute search.
 
You’re not even allowed to defend yourself against BLM huh? I’m glad all this energy and attention is focused on the McCloskey’s and Kyle Rittenhouse, but the dozens of people getting shit stomped into a coma by BLM last year get zero justice.
 
Bwagster said:
Not one person who attended his speech was in the Capital. Antifa, BLM, democrats and conservatives were all in the Capital that day. Security stood down and the head of the Capital security asked for weeks for security to be beefed up. Can you explain that without excessive TDS?
Click to expand...

I never mentioned the capital. I'm talking about the McCloskey case. This couple was put in the unfortunate situation of having to protect their home because Trump failed crack down on the anarchist mobs himself.
 
Hadron90 said:
I never mentioned the capital. I'm talking about the McCloskey case. This couple was put in the unfortunate situation of having to protect their home because Trump failed crack down on the anarchist mobs himself.
Click to expand...

My bad.

BTW you blame Trump when it's the mayor's and governors that are more to blame. More TDS at play.
 
Bald1 said:
He was just taking his rifle out for a walk on his own property and shouldn't be fined.

She was pointing her Noisy Cricket at trespassers and should be sentenced to mandatory firearms safety courses and fined $3000.

Next case!
Click to expand...

Spot on as usual.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,044
Messages
57,641,271
Members
175,788
Latest member
Eric Brooks

Share this page

Back
Top