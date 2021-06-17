Oceanmachine
https://www.google.com/amp/s/fox2no...closkey/amp/#scso=_lLfLYOKqAoLU1sQPjdSceA39:0
Am I the only one who feels they SHOULDNT be charged considering if I am not miataken the gate to their property was broken and they merely waved a gun on their land. Which I guess worked at preventing their mansion from being destroyed
"""ST. LOUIS – Mark and Patricia McCloskey both plead guilty today for their roles in waving guns at protesters outside their Central West End home last year.
Mark McCloskey, plead guilty to a Class C misdemeanor of 4th degree assault. He faces faces a $750 fine and no jail time.
Patricia McCloskey plead guilty to a Class A misdemeanor of second-degree harassment. She was fined $2,000 and will not face jail time.""
