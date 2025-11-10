Rumored Mbilli vs Munguia

MMALOPEZ said:
www.boxingscene.com

Lester Martinez moves to ProBox TV main event as Christian Mbilli opts for Jaime Munguia

Martinez and Mbilli battled to a draw in a Fight of the Year candidate in September, but Mbilli is pursuing Munguia rather than an immediate rematch.
www.boxingscene.com www.boxingscene.com

@borntoloseNOT well it looks like Mbilli’s camp avoided the rematch
Click to expand...
Mbilli looked like he was beaten/nervous before the announcement of the draw, he was lucky imo. Martinez was awesome though, I hope probox hooks him up with some exciting opponents, dude is scary tough.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,718
Messages
58,455,777
Members
176,040
Latest member
jaybuff

Share this page

Back
Top