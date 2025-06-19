PBAC
Ya'll musta forgot...
I must have missed this one. Mayweather squeeks mid exchange, stopping the fight to contest Maidana biting him on the hand. I think this is also the punch Maidana claimed to have taken Mayweather's tooth from.
So ... the footage isn't clear enough to see but it raises the question how Maidana was able to seemlessly bite through a boxing glove to his finger. What do you think, legit concern or cop out?
