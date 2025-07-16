News Mayweather Jr. vs Pacquiao 2 -Las Vegas- Netflix - Sept 19th at the Sphere

No, make it stop. Ever since Tyson vs. RJJ this trend has become too much. I feel bad enough ordering this weekend's PPV but I really want to see the Tsyzu/Fundora rematch. Please put an end to this Barrios! Don't fail as Father Time's executioner.
 
It doesn’t matter what they discuss. Pacquiao is never gonna beat Barrios.
 
Wow that would be insane if this happens. Yes, it can make tons of money indeed. But to see two geriatric boxers fighting would be cringe worthy to say the least.
 
maybe if they actually learn from their error and make it an excelent card to showcase new talent
 
Hell no, they were vastly overpaid for the first one.
 
StopDucking said:
It doesn’t matter what they discuss. Pacquiao is never gonna beat Barrios.
Click to expand...
really don't know what goes on in these guy's minds, do they not learn from all the greats who often lived and died half brain dead? No, the comp isn't what it was in different eras but that does not mean fight until you're fifty. Roy Jones will most certainly have issues if he doesn't already.
 
Wouldnt watch if you paid me $10. F old man Draw to Logan Paul -Floyd
 
They should fight again, Pacquiao's post-fight excuses are entertaining enough to make buying a horribly overpriced PPV worth it.
 
If they do this i hope they both snap a knee ligament on the way to the ring and its cancelled.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,979
Messages
58,474,190
Members
176,047
Latest member
derpmaster3000

Share this page

Back
Top